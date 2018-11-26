2018 FIFA under-17 World Cup: Spain get past defending Champions North Korea on penalties

Ri Kum-Hyang from North Korea and Spain's Jana Fernández on the right in action (Image Courtesy: FIFA)

Quarter-Final: Spain 1 (3) - 1 (1) North Korea (ESP: Clàudia Pina 72'; PRK: Kim Kyong-Yong 74')

The first quarter-final of the 2018 FIFA under-17 World Cup, saw Spain the third-ranked team in the World, knock out the reigning Champions North Korea in a thrilling game at the Estadio Profesor Alberto Suppici in Colonia del Sacramento, Uruguay.

Kim Kyong-Yong came up with an early long-range strike which got comfortably saved by Spanish goalkeeper Catalina Coll.

Spanish Captain, Eva Navarro was in a one-on-one situation, but her chip shot went wide of the goal to keep the score at 0-0.

Just before halftime, Spain’s Paola Hernandez superb strike from outside the penalty box got tipped over the bar by the sturdy left hand from Korea DPR goalkeeper Yu Son-Gum.

La Roja‘s snatched the lead after Paola Hernandez played an inviting cross into the penalty area resulting in a poor headed clearance from Pak Hye-Gyong. It presented a simple volley to Clàudia Pina who made no mistake in front of the goal to make it 1-0.

Korea DPR replied immediately from a corner which found an unmarked Kim Kyong-Yong at the back post who send in an accurate header towards the far post to draw the scores level.

Yu Son-Gum produced a spectacular save to deny Paralluelo in stoppage time to force the game into penalties.

Ri Su-Gyong stepped up to take the first kick. Her shot got stopped by a brilliant diving effort to the right from Spanish goalkeeper Catalina Coll.

Irene López could not put Spain ahead after she thrashed the ball straight into the Korean goaltender Yu Son-Gum.

Ri Sin-Ok sent Catalina Coll the wrong way to provide Korea with the lead, as Eva Navarro drew the game level with an accurate shot to the right corner past the feeble right hand of Yu Son-Gum.

Choe Kum-Ok launched the ball over the crossbar presenting Spain with an opportunity to secure the game. Nerea Nevado propelled the ball into the left corner past the diving Yu Son-Gum to send Spain into the semis sparking off wild celebrations.

Spain managed six shots on target from their 20 attempts with five of their efforts blocked by the North Korean back-line. Korea produced two shots on the mark from their eight attempts with Spain dominating 65% of the ball possession. Catalina Coll won the player of the match with an impressive performance for Spain.