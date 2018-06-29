Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

2018 FIFA World Cup: 3 takeaways from Germany's disastrous World Cup campaign

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
26   //    29 Jun 2018, 16:51 IST

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH43-KOR-GER

Germany suffered a humiliating exit from the FIFA World Cup after losing 2-0 to South Korea. Being the defending champions, they started their World Cup campaign with a loss to Mexico. Germany were slow and reactive in their first match and the opposition took full advantage of their slackness by defending deep and countering attacking them.

They escaped defeat in the second match against Sweden due to the heroics of Kroos and Reus. In that match, Germany looked an improved side but were far from their potential best. The German playmakers were quite ineffective in delivering the perfect final ball to their strikers who waited quite patiently for it.

In their decisive match against South Korea, they were unable to score a goal despite having all their strikers on the field in the second-half. The German attackers were sadly unable to convert goal-scoring opportunities and lacked the venom required from world-class strikers in decisive moments.

On the other hand, the German defenders were slow and couldn't effectively stop an opponent's counter attack. After their early exit, the German players will have to go back to the drawing board and deeply introspect about what has gone wrong. Let us look at 3 major takeaways from their campaign:

#3 German defence was exposed to counter-attacks

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH43-KOR-GER

The German defense was very slow, reactive instead of proactive and was left exposed during opposition's counter-attacks throughout the group stage. They weren't strong in dealing with pacy wingers who got past Boateng, Hummels, and Rudiger very easily. The wing-backs were also sloppy as Kimmich couldn't cover the ground quickly to come back and help out his central defenders.

Against Mexico, the dribbling skills and extreme pace of Lozano was no match for him. The German defensive midfielders especially Sami Khedira was ineffective and isolated himself on the pitch. Every team in the group took advantage of this weakness including South Korea in their match today.

The German defenders will have to deeply introspect and sort out this problem very quickly.


Page 1 of 3 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Germany Football South Korea Football Thomas Muller Toni Kroos Leisure Reading
WORLD CUP 2018: Four things that went wrong for Germany
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 German players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Germany were sent packing...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Germany vs South Korea - preview, team...
RELATED STORY
Twitter explodes as Germany crash out of the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Germany Team, Predicted Playing XI and...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 players to watch out for in South Korea...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Germany vs South Korea - preview, head to...
RELATED STORY
Germany 0-2 South Korea: 5 Talking Points as Germany...
RELATED STORY
Twitter erupts as Germany are knocked out of the 2018...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us