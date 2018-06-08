Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
2018 World Cup: 3 wingers to watch out for 

3 wingers who will be decisive for their sides in the World Cup

Ameya Vaidya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 19:13 IST
699

Argentina v Haiti - International Friendly

Wingers are a key part of the team on the football field. They have got pace, stamina, are great dribblers and also have the ability to be prolific goal-scorers. Modern wingers are dead ball specialist, are excellent in one-on-one situations and are more valuable for the team than strikers. Wingers in modern era also possess the capability to single-handedly win the games for their side.

In the earlier World Cups, we have seen wingers like Garrincha who despite being short in stature, was one of the best dribblers in the world. He was excellent in one-on-one situations and hence displayed how a winger can torment the opposition's defence. David Beckham was a great winger who would deliver a cross with pinpoint accuracy and was also a dead ball specialist, particularly known for his excellent free-kicks.

Wingers also provide assists for the strikers to score from. In the 2018 FIFA World Cup, they are many world-class wingers who will showcase their talent and would be the potential game-changers for their side. Let us look at the 3 wingers who will prove decisive for their sides:

#3 Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembelè of France in action during the the...
Ousmane Dembelè of France in action.

Dembele is normally deployed on the right wing for France in their starting line-up. Being blessed with a tremendous amount of pace, Dembele is agile, is a good distance shooter and has the ability to drift inside from the wing.

Being an excellent crosser of the ball, he has also got the ability to track back and help out his defenders when the opposition is counter-attacking. He can easily use his pace to torment the opposing defenders and break them apart. Due to injury, Dembele couldn't play a major role in Barcelona's unprecedented long unbeaten run in the La Liga this season. Having represented in 11 matches and scoring 2 goals for them, Dembele would prove to be a key player for them at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

France will expect him to use his pace and break down the opposition's defence and provide the perfect cross in the box for their forwards to score from. The World Cup will be the best opportunity for Dembele to show his talent to the world.


FIFA World Cup 2018 England Football Argentina Football Raheem Sterling Angel di Maria FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews
