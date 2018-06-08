Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

2018 FIFA World Cup: 4 Colombian players to watch out for in the World Cup

4 players who will make an impact for Colombia in Russia

Ameya Vaidya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 07:10 IST
491

FBL-WC-2018-COL-TRAINING

FBL-WC-2018-COL-TRAINING

Colombia is a team filled with youth, talent, and experience. Being a tricky side to play against, Colombia's philosophy is based on playing attacking football. They have got the players who are suitable for such type of play.

Their record in earlier World Cups except 2014 is not great. The 2014 FIFA World Cup performance was their best as they reached the quarterfinals. James Rodriguez was the leading scorer and Cuadrado the leading assist provider in the 2014 World Cup. Having finished 4th in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Colombia will be a tough side to beat in Russia.

On their day, they are very capable of upsetting big sides due to the talented players they possess. Their experienced players will be useful in guiding young players and the chemistry between both of them will be crucial for Colombia in the World Cup.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Colombia Football Radamel Falcao James Rodriguez
FIFA World Cup 2018: Most important players in Group H
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 unfancied teams that could go all the...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo and the most fantastic hairdos seen at a World Cup
RELATED STORY
40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #33 James...
RELATED STORY
Adidas World Cup Away Kits: Ranked
RELATED STORY
10 things you need to know about Colombia's James Rodriguez
RELATED STORY
5 players from the modern era who regularly miss...
RELATED STORY
Eight footballers and their shocking deaths on and off...
RELATED STORY
7 football crazy fans who have become legends
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 defensive midfielders to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us