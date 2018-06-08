2018 FIFA World Cup: 4 Colombian players to watch out for in the World Cup

4 players who will make an impact for Colombia in Russia

Ameya Vaidya TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 07:10 IST

Colombia is a team filled with youth, talent, and experience. Being a tricky side to play against, Colombia's philosophy is based on playing attacking football. They have got the players who are suitable for such type of play.

Their record in earlier World Cups except 2014 is not great. The 2014 FIFA World Cup performance was their best as they reached the quarterfinals. James Rodriguez was the leading scorer and Cuadrado the leading assist provider in the 2014 World Cup. Having finished 4th in 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Colombia will be a tough side to beat in Russia.

On their day, they are very capable of upsetting big sides due to the talented players they possess. Their experienced players will be useful in guiding young players and the chemistry between both of them will be crucial for Colombia in the World Cup.