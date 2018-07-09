2018 FIFA World Cup: 3 front-runners for the Golden Boot award

Russia Prepares For The FIFA World Cup 2018

The 2018 FIFA World Cup has been quite special from the previous World Cups so far. It has been full of surprises, nicknamed as the World Cup of Underdogs. Heavyweights such as Brazil, Germany, Argentina, Spain and Portugal have already been eliminated. Four knockout games in this World cup have already gone to extra-time and decided from the penalty shootout.

The Golden Boot or the Golden Shoe is awarded to the top scorer of the World Cup. If there is more than one top goalscorer, then it is awarded to that top goalscorer without a penalty goal. Since 2006, if there is more than one top goalscorer then the award goes to the player who has played the least amount of time.

The Golden Boot has been won by many legendary players in the past like Eusebio, Gerd Muller, Kempes, Linekar and Miroslav Klose to name a few. James Rodriguez was the Golden Boot winner with 6 goals at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Hence, it is one of the most prestigious awards presented by FIFA which every player aims to win. Let us look at the 3 front-runners for the Golden Boot award:

#3 Antoine Griezmann

FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal - Uruguay v France

Griezmann has had a decent World Cup so far and has stayed away from the limelight which has been on his teammate Mbappe. His shot against Uruguay which went into the net due to Muslera's error was sufficient to secure a semi-final berth for France.

Having scored 3 goals and provided 1 assist at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Griezmann's hard-working nature and his efforts to come back and help the French defence has been widely praised by football pundits. He has a goal conversion rate of 21% and has a goal at an average of 130 minutes.

Being regarded as an excellent player in making good use of possession, Griezmann has completed 125 successful passes at the rate of 73.1% and at an average of 39.5 passes per game.

Due to his overall good game, Griezmann is one of the top contenders for the Golden Boot.