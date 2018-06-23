Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

2018 World Cup: 4 players from Belgium to watch out for in their  game against Tunisia

4 players who will make an impact for Belgium in their game against Tunisia

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2018, 11:48 IST
133

FBL-WC-2018-BEL-TRAINING
FBL-WC-2018-BEL-TRAINING

Belgium is a team to watch out for at the FIFA World Cup. Their best result has been fourth place finish at the 1986 World Cup. The current side is a blend of youth and experience and has the potential to win big matches.

Roberto Martinez has developed a great unit within two years with the help of his assistant Thierry Henry. The current Belgian side has a formidable defence, good midfielders and terrific strikers. In short, they have all the ingredients in their side that make them potential heavy-weights for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Belgium beat Panama quite convincingly 3-0 in their opening match of the group. Tunisia, on the other hand were quite unlucky as Harry Kane's late header sealed a 2-1 victory for England. Being a creative side, Belgium will still find it difficult to get past the solid Tunisian defence as was found by England during their 2-1 win in the opening game. It will be an interesting game between these two sides.

The possible victory against Tunisia will ensure Belgium's qualification for the knockout stages. Having scored 2 goals in the last game against Panama, Lukaku will look to increase his goal tally and hence Tunisia will have to keep a close eye on him as well.

Let us look at the 4 Belgian players to watch out for in their game against Tunisia.

#4 Jan Vertonghen

Belgium v Panama - Group G: FIFA World Cup 2018 - matchday -2

Vertonghen is a key player for Belgium at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Being tall and physically strong, he likes to dominate the attackers, is good at tackling and is a good tactician. Due to his height, he can cover the ground very quickly. His defensive partnership with Toby Alderweireld at both club Tottenham and national side Belgium is formidable and it will be a difficult task for Tunisian strikers to beat them.

Having represented Belgium in 102 matches and scored 8 goals for them, Vertonghen is good in heading the ball at set pieces and hence is a threat for the opposition in their penalty area. He was part of the 2014 Belgium side which reach the Quarter-finals of the World cup.

Having being solid at the back against Panama, Tunisia will find it difficult get past him and will be a threat to their defence during set pieces.


Page 1 of 4 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Belgium Football Tunisia Football Kevin De Bruyne Eden Hazard Leisure Reading
World Cup 2018: Tunisia vs England, 5 players to watch...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as Harry Kane drags...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Tunisia 1-2 England; Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: England Team, Predicted Playing XI &...
RELATED STORY
England 2-1 Tunisia: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: England vs Tunisia, 3 Things that went...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Belgium Squad Preview, Fixtures, Where to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Belgium players to look out for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 reasons why Belgium can win the title
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: An overview of the Belgium football...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us