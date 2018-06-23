2018 World Cup: 4 players from Belgium to watch out for in their game against Tunisia

FBL-WC-2018-BEL-TRAINING

Belgium is a team to watch out for at the FIFA World Cup. Their best result has been fourth place finish at the 1986 World Cup. The current side is a blend of youth and experience and has the potential to win big matches.

Roberto Martinez has developed a great unit within two years with the help of his assistant Thierry Henry. The current Belgian side has a formidable defence, good midfielders and terrific strikers. In short, they have all the ingredients in their side that make them potential heavy-weights for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Belgium beat Panama quite convincingly 3-0 in their opening match of the group. Tunisia, on the other hand were quite unlucky as Harry Kane's late header sealed a 2-1 victory for England. Being a creative side, Belgium will still find it difficult to get past the solid Tunisian defence as was found by England during their 2-1 win in the opening game. It will be an interesting game between these two sides.

The possible victory against Tunisia will ensure Belgium's qualification for the knockout stages. Having scored 2 goals in the last game against Panama, Lukaku will look to increase his goal tally and hence Tunisia will have to keep a close eye on him as well.

Let us look at the 4 Belgian players to watch out for in their game against Tunisia.

#4 Jan Vertonghen

Vertonghen is a key player for Belgium at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Being tall and physically strong, he likes to dominate the attackers, is good at tackling and is a good tactician. Due to his height, he can cover the ground very quickly. His defensive partnership with Toby Alderweireld at both club Tottenham and national side Belgium is formidable and it will be a difficult task for Tunisian strikers to beat them.

Having represented Belgium in 102 matches and scored 8 goals for them, Vertonghen is good in heading the ball at set pieces and hence is a threat for the opposition in their penalty area. He was part of the 2014 Belgium side which reach the Quarter-finals of the World cup.

Having being solid at the back against Panama, Tunisia will find it difficult get past him and will be a threat to their defence during set pieces.