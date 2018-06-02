2018 World Cup: 4 players who can lead Argentina to glory

Argentina have won the World Cup twice - in 1978 and 1986. They also hold the record for the most number of Copa America wins - a record 13 times. They have always been a formidable side to beat in the World Cup.

Argentina were denied their 3rd World Cup victory in 2014, due to Mario Gotze's extra-time goal in the final. This defeat was quite frustrating for them, having performed extremely well in the World Cup.

Argentina are one of the top contenders for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Let us look at the 4 players who can lead Argentina to glory in the World Cup.

#4 Javier Mascherano

Javier Mascherano is frequently deployed in a central defensive midfield role, having played throughout the 2014 World Cup in the same role. Being a shrewd tactician, Mascherano has the ability to anticipate the opposing attackers' mindsets.

He has got excellent leadership qualities as well. Mascherano has represented Argentina in 143 matches. His experience and leadership qualities will be crucial for the team's success in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Jorge Sampaoli will hope that Mascherano will stand like a rock in front of Argentina's defence and lead them to glory.