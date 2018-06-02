Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

2018 World Cup: 4 players who can lead Argentina to glory

4 players who can help Argentina win the World Cup.

Ameya Vaidya
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2018, 13:57 IST
12.49K

Argentina Training Session
Argentina Training Session

Argentina have won the World Cup twice - in 1978 and 1986. They also hold the record for the most number of Copa America wins - a record 13 times. They have always been a formidable side to beat in the World Cup.

Argentina were denied their 3rd World Cup victory in 2014, due to Mario Gotze's extra-time goal in the final. This defeat was quite frustrating for them, having performed extremely well in the World Cup.

Argentina are one of the top contenders for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Let us look at the 4 players who can lead Argentina to glory in the World Cup.

#4 Javier Mascherano

Argentina v Haiti - International Friendly
Argentina v Haiti - International Friendly

Javier Mascherano is frequently deployed in a central defensive midfield role, having played throughout the 2014 World Cup in the same role. Being a shrewd tactician, Mascherano has the ability to anticipate the opposing attackers' mindsets.

He has got excellent leadership qualities as well. Mascherano has represented Argentina in 143 matches. His experience and leadership qualities will be crucial for the team's success in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Jorge Sampaoli will hope that Mascherano will stand like a rock in front of Argentina's defence and lead them to glory.

Page 1 of 4 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Argentina Football Sergio Aguero Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews
World Cup 2018: 4 Barcelona players who can dominate the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 ways Argentina can line up in Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: How effective are Argentina's fantastic...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 South American superstars that will...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Argentina players who should have been...
RELATED STORY
Argentina 4-0 Haiti: 3 things that went right for Jorge...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 10 players who will likely be...
RELATED STORY
5 footballers who had the chance to represent Argentina
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 10 players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Argentina 4-0 Haiti: Winners and losers from the warm-up...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018