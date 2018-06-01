2018 FIFA World Cup: 4 players who could help Brazil win the World Cup

The 4 players who could be crucial for Brazil's success in the World Cup

Brazil is the most successful team in the FIFA World Cup, being crowned champions 5 times in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. Being the only team to have played in all World Cup editions without any absence or need for playoffs, Brazil also has the best overall performance in the World Cup, both in proportional and absolute terms, with a record of 70 victories in 104 matches played, 119 goal difference, 227 points and 17 losses.

The 1970 World Cup Brazil team is regarded to be the greatest football team ever. It is also the only team to win the World Cup in 5 different Continents. The current team is a blend of talent and experience. Head Coach Tite has assembled a formidable Brazilian team for 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil are one of the top contenders to lift the Championship this year. Let us look at the 4 players who could help Brazil win the 2018 FIFA World Cup;

#4 Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva is a consistent defender, without any flaws, and someone who can lead any defence. Being one of the fastest defenders in European football, he is strong and has good aerial ability. Silva combines these physical gifts with a phenomenal tactical intelligence and knowledge of the game, as well as excellent positional sense.

Due to his abilities, he excels at reading and anticipating plays and is excellent at closing down opposition players in possession of the ball. Silva plays as a central defender and captains both his club Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil national team. He has scored 5 goals in 68 appearances for Brazil.

Thiago Silva's role will be crucial for Brazil's success in 2018 FIFA World Cup. His defensive capabilities and his leadership skills will encourage other players to push themselves over the limit.