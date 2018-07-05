Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: 4 players who should not retire despite their team's World Cup debacle

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
956   //    05 Jul 2018, 04:35 IST

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH50-FRA-ARG

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia has been quite unpredictable and has certainly increased the popularity of the sport to a large extent. Even those people who don't have much interest in football, in general, are watching the World Cup due to the dramatic results each game has produced.

With defending champions Germany exiting from the World Cup in group stage and Portugal, Spain, Colombia, and Argentina exiting in the knockout round, the World Cup is now wide open for any team to seize their chance. There still might be huge surprises in store for the audience in the knockout rounds remaining.

The players of big heavyweight teams who have bowed out of the World Cup should not take the entire blame on their shoulders for their sides dismal performance at the World Cup.

They should ponder over what went wrong for their team and think of a solution rather than be thinking of International retirement. They should consider themselves as a guide for the future generation and make their side a formidable team. Retiring at a time when their team is facing difficult hurdles will not be a wise decision on the player's part.

Let us have a look at 4 brilliant players who should not consider retiring after their sides debacle at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

#4 Toni Kroos

Korea Republic v Germany: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Toni Kroos by far was the best player for Die Mannschaft at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He played his playmaker role to perfection and was the driving force of Germany's midfield in the World Cup. Despite Germany getting knocked out in the group stage, Kroos gave Germany a chance to qualify when he scored a superb free-kick against Sweden to win the game 2-1 for Germany.

Having scored 1 goal from 3 matches, Toni Kroos completed 298 successful passes at an average of 107 passes per game. He dominated possession in the opponent's half with 89.2% passing accuracy. Despite such wonderful stats, the lackluster performance of German strikers in front of goal made all the efforts of Toni Kroos go in vain.

Hence, after a Germany's humiliating exit from the World Cup, Toni Kroos should not take all the blame on himself and retire. Rather, he should ponder on what went wrong for Germany and come out strong in the next tournament.

FIFA WC 2018 Argentina Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
World Cup 2018: Trending from Russia
