Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: 4 prime candidates for the Golden Ball award after the Round of 16

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.96K   //    05 Jul 2018, 01:23 IST

Enter c

The 2018 FIFA World Cup has been quite interesting from the rest of the World Cups. With defending champions Germany out in the group stage and Spain knocked in the Round of 16 by Russia, this World Cup is now referred to the World Cup of the underdogs.

Remarkably, 3 matches in the Round of 16 have gone to extra time and have been decided by the penalty shootouts in which the goalkeepers of the winning teams have become heroes.

The quarter-finals are also most likely to be unpredictable and hence the surprises of the 2018 FIFA World Cup may not be over yet. The Golden ball is given to the best player of the tournament by FIFA, with a shortlist drawn by its technical committee and the winner is voted by the representatives of media.

It has been won by legends like Pele, Garrincha, Johan Cruyff, Diego Maradona and Bobby Charlton in the past. Lionel Messi was the Golden Ball winner at the 2014 FIFA World Cup when he led Argentina to the World Cup finals with his scintillating performances.

With Messi and Ronaldo out of the tournament, the contest is now wide open for any player to seize their chance of lifting the Golden Ball at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Let us have a look at 4 players who are now possible candidates for the Golden Ball after the Round of 16.

#4 Luka Modric

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH52-CRO-DEN

Luka Modric has been phenomenal in the midfield for Croatia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Being the captain of the Croatian side, he has led from the front by leading Croatia to the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

Having scored 2 goals from 4 matches, Modric received the Man of the Match awards for his superb performances in Croatia's group stage victories over Nigeria and Argentina. He leads the dominating Croatian midfield which humiliated Argentina 3-0 in their 2nd group game.

Having completed 205 successful passes, attempting 59.2 passes per game and maintaining a passing accuracy of 75.4 in opposition's half, Modric is the most deserving midfielder to win the Golden Ball at the World Cup.

Page 1 of 4 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Brazil Football France Football Eden Hazard Neymar
World Cup 2018: Predicting the Round of 16 Matches
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup Predictions: Experts' Picks for Champions,...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top Contenders for the Young Player Award
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Candidates for the FIFA Young Player Award 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 awards given out at the end of the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 Players Who Could Secure Big-Money...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 teams who can practically field two...
RELATED STORY
Ranking every World Cup Team Performance after the First...
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup: 10 players who could light up the...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The Greatest World Cup XI of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us