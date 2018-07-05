Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA World Cup 2018: 4 prime contestants for the Golden Glove award

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.17K   //    05 Jul 2018, 16:46 IST

<p>
Golden Glove Award

The 2018 FIFA World Cup has been quite enthralling and has kept the football fans on the edge of their seats in each and every match so far. With the early exit of Die Mannschaft in the group stages and the likes of Portugal, Colombia, Spain, and Argentina getting knocked out, the trophy is up for grabs for any team i.e. the underdogs and heavyweights will now have an equal and realistic opportunity to challenge for the prestigious trophy.

Golden Glove is given to the best goalkeeper of the tournament. This does not exclude the Goalkeepers from the category of players eligible for the Golden Ball award. Since three games in the Round of 16 have had their winner decided on the basis of penalty shootouts, we have witnessed some heroic saves made by the Goalkeepers. This has greatly increased the importance of goalkeepers, in general, who are otherwise in the shadow of their team's victory.

Hence, they are going to play a crucial role in the remaining knockout stages to come. Let us look at the 4 prime contestants for the Golden Glove award.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Brazil Football Croatia Football Thibaut Courtois Alisson Becker Golden Glove
World Cup 2018: 4 prime candidates for the Golden Ball...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 7 contenders for the Golden Glove
RELATED STORY
5 of the best international rivalries
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 best goals from the second round of...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Predicting the Award Recipients
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 5 Best Underdog Stories in History
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 players who will fight for the Golden Boot
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 performers from the group stage
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top Contenders for the Young Player Award
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 bold predictions for the group stage
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us