World Cup 2018: 5 England players to watch out for against Panama

5 players from England who will make an impact in their second game against Panama.

England Media Access - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

England have won only one World Cup in their football history, way back in 1966. They have had strong teams over the years but have never been able to get their hands on the trophy again. The golden generation of English football consisting of Beckham, Gerrard, Lampard, Scholes, Terry, Ferdinand and Rooney too couldn't help England in lifting the trophy.

The current England team have many young talented players who have excelled at their respective clubs in England. They are adventurous, agile and have got the experience of Gary Cahill to guide them. Alli, Kane, Sterling, Lingard, Rashford, and Dier are among the best young players in Europe in their respective positions.

Gareth Southgate has built a promising team who are capable of destroying any team in the world when they are at their best. England will surely be the team to contend with at the 2018 World Cup.

England were lucky to snatch a victory against Tunisia in their first game while Panama were outplayed by Belgium. Panama will probably defend deep and hence England will be expected to have the majority of the possession in the game. It will be the responsibility of Kane, Sterling, and Alli to break open Panama's defence and score goals for England in their second match at the World Cup.

Let us look at the 5 English players to watch out for in the game against Panama.

#5 Ashley Young

Ashley Young

Ashley Young is one of the most under-rated players in the world of football. He has successfully transformed from a traditional winger to a superb left wing-back. Young has the ability to deliver tempting in-swinging crosses into the opposition's penalty area and has excellent match awareness.

Having represented England in 35 matches and scored 7 goals for them, Young's excellent corner led to Harry Kane opening the scoring for England against Tunisia at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He was one of the few English players who impressed in their first group match.

Young is an excellent player who fits perfectly in their 5-3-2 formation. His pace, crossing ability and defensive skills will be difficult for Panama to overcome.