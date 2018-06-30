2018 FIFA World Cup: 5 players who have made an impact in the group stage

Ameya Vaidya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

Ronaldo

The 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia has been a quite interesting and has mostly had a close and thrilling contest between teams in the group stage. Being referred to as the World Cup of underdogs, we have seen the defending champions bowed out in the group stage due to the terrific performances of Mexico and South Korea.

The best match of the World Cup so far has been the thrilling and enthralling encounter between Portugal and Spain in which Cristiano Ronaldo was the star of the match. South American powerhouses such as Argentina have been disappointing and were lucky to make it to the Round of 16.

The most dominant teams at the World Cup have been Belgium who have won all 3 matches of their group. Small teams such as Mexico, South Korea, and Japan have beaten footballing giants such as Germany and Colombia.

Teams which have been eliminated in the group stage such as Iran, Nigeria, Senegal, Costa Rica and Morocco have showcased their talent at the World Cup. Let us look at the 5 players who have made an impact for their respective teams in the group stage:

#5 Romelu Lukaku

England v Belgium: Group G - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Lukaku has surprisingly made a bigger impact than his teammate Eden Hazard at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Having scored 4 goals in 2 matches, he has shown his wonderful finishing ability to the World. Hence, he has provided value to the final ball delivered to him by Hazard and De Bruyne.

Having scored in the two group matches against Panama and Tunisia, Lukaku has a passing accuracy of 67.9 in opposition's area. a goal conversion rate of 80% and scores in each game at an average of 37.3 minutes. He has had 4 shots on target and slotted each of them in the opposition's net.

Being one of the top contenders for the Golden Boot, Lukaku will be a player to watch out for in the knockout stage at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.