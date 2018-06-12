Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

World Cup 2018: Best South-American XI

A Combined XI comprising of the best picks from South America.

Ameya Vaidya
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018, 17:56 IST
582

Image result for messi and neymar in national side
South America's best?

South America consists of fascinating football teams which play entertaining and mesmerizing football. Their style of play is known as 'The Beautiful Game' as described by Pele. They have won 9 World Cups in total with Brazil winning 5 times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002) which is most by a single nation. The teams which are going to represent South America at 2018 FIFA World Cup are Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, and Peru.

Brazil are a dominant side in football not only due to their unique style but also because of the legendary footballers they have produced. The present Brazilian side is equally good in all three departments i.e. defence, midfield, and attack. Having a blend of experience and talent, the nation has high expectations from this current team and hence are one of the top contenders for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina are the second most dominant South American side, winning the World Cup twice (1978 and 1986). The current side is a one-man army led by Lionel Messi. Due to his presence, Argentina are considered one of the top sides in the World Cup.

Uruguay have also won the World Cup twice - the first ever World Cup held in 1930 as hosts and the second in Argentina in 1950. The current team is quite competent and has experience in the defending and attacking department. Uruguay are capable of reaching the Semi-finals in Russia.

Colombia's best performance in the World Cup was reaching the Quarter-finals in 2014. The current side has good quality players, having the ability to power their team to the Semi-finals in Russia.

Peru are the surprise package in the World Cup, capable of upsetting big sides.

It will be a fascinating contest between the strong South American and European sides in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Let us form the best South American XI of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Formation: 4-3-3

GK: David Ospina (Colombia)

FBL-WC-2018-COLOMBIA-FAREWELL
David Ospina

David Ospina is one of the most experienced goal-keepers at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He is a good communicator, has got good reflexes and is one of the best in one-on-one situations.

Ospina conceded the least goals in the 2014 World Cup Qualifiers. Having represented Colombia in 86 matches, Ospina played a crucial role in Colombia reaching the quarter-finals in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. He conceded only four goals in the whole tournament.

Among all South American goal-keepers, Ospina seems to be the best option and hence he has been picked in this XI to don the gloves.


Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil Football Argentina Football Lionel Messi Neymar FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews
World Cup 2018: Predicted Dream Group Stages XI 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 shocking exclusions from the 23-man squads
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 5 South American superstars that will...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 South American teams who could win in...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 non-European teams to look for in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top 10 players who could win the Golden Ball
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup: Top 3 dark horses to win the Golden Boot 
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 Golden Boot contenders
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Russia-bound teams and their squad lists
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: Top 5 World Cup Golden Ball winners
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us