World Cup 2018: Best South-American XI

A Combined XI comprising of the best picks from South America.

South America's best?

South America consists of fascinating football teams which play entertaining and mesmerizing football. Their style of play is known as 'The Beautiful Game' as described by Pele. They have won 9 World Cups in total with Brazil winning 5 times (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002) which is most by a single nation. The teams which are going to represent South America at 2018 FIFA World Cup are Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, and Peru.

Brazil are a dominant side in football not only due to their unique style but also because of the legendary footballers they have produced. The present Brazilian side is equally good in all three departments i.e. defence, midfield, and attack. Having a blend of experience and talent, the nation has high expectations from this current team and hence are one of the top contenders for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina are the second most dominant South American side, winning the World Cup twice (1978 and 1986). The current side is a one-man army led by Lionel Messi. Due to his presence, Argentina are considered one of the top sides in the World Cup.

Uruguay have also won the World Cup twice - the first ever World Cup held in 1930 as hosts and the second in Argentina in 1950. The current team is quite competent and has experience in the defending and attacking department. Uruguay are capable of reaching the Semi-finals in Russia.

Colombia's best performance in the World Cup was reaching the Quarter-finals in 2014. The current side has good quality players, having the ability to power their team to the Semi-finals in Russia.

Peru are the surprise package in the World Cup, capable of upsetting big sides.

It will be a fascinating contest between the strong South American and European sides in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Let us form the best South American XI of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Formation: 4-3-3

GK: David Ospina (Colombia)

David Ospina

David Ospina is one of the most experienced goal-keepers at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He is a good communicator, has got good reflexes and is one of the best in one-on-one situations.

Ospina conceded the least goals in the 2014 World Cup Qualifiers. Having represented Colombia in 86 matches, Ospina played a crucial role in Colombia reaching the quarter-finals in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. He conceded only four goals in the whole tournament.

Among all South American goal-keepers, Ospina seems to be the best option and hence he has been picked in this XI to don the gloves.