2018 FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs Belgium - 3 key battles to watch out for

The 2018 FIFA World Cup has been quite an eventful one and filled with surprises at every round. The fans have witnessed world-class players like Ronaldo and Messi bow out of the World Cup. Hence, it has captured the attention of a large number of people all around the World. The 2nd quarter-final match between Brazil and Belgium will be played at the Kazan' Arena, and is expected to be an enthralling encounter between the two sides, who are top contenders at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Red Devils have been a dominant team, who have won all their matches in the World Cup so far. Having proved their mettle against Japan by coming from 0-2 down, to a 3-2 victory, Belgium is an adventurous and a difficult side to beat. Hence, Brazil will have to be at their best. Brazil has had a roller-coaster World Cup so far. Having progressed from a difficult group stage, the Selecaos were on song in the second-half against Mexico and comfortably beat them 2-0 in the Round of 16. They will start as favorites against Belgium due to their dominant performance against Mexico in the last game, and the World Cup history that they possess. Hence, this match will keep the spectators on their feet and will quite be entertaining to watch. Let us look at the 3 key battles which might decide the game.