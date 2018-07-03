2018 FIFA World Cup, Brazil vs Mexico: Best and Worst Players

Ameya Vaidya

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH53-BRA-MEX

The World Cup clash between Brazil and Mexico was an enthralling match that kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Mexico defended quite well in the first half and were promising on the counter-attack. Brazil, on the other hand, gave a lacklustre performance in the first 45 but were strong defensively.

Brazil came out strong in the second half, though, with Willian leading their attack with his terrific pace. His assist provided the opening for Neymar to tap-in and score the first goal of the match. The South Americans dominated the second-half due to Chelsea player and his pace, despite Mexico keeping better possession of the ball during the said time period.

Unfortunately for the underdogs, Firmino scored a late goal for Brazil as Neymar made a superb run at the Mexican defence and provided the perfect assist for the Liverpool forward.

You can say that this quite an interesting World Cup for Mexico, a campaign with several ups and downs. Let us look the best and worst performances from their clash against the Brazilians.

#5 Best - Vela

The forward put up a solid attacking display against Brazil

Carlos Vela had a good game for Mexico against Brazil despite them bowing out of the tournament after the tie. He was fierce on the wing and took on Brazil's full-backs head on.

He was by far the best Mexican player on the field on the day.

His pace, agility, and awareness gave a tough first-half to the Brazilian defence. He wasn't as effective in the second half but continued to run at Brazil's defence with full determination and zeal to try and level the score for Mexico.