2018 FIFA World Cup France vs Australia: Player Ratings

Let's see how the players from France and Australia fared today.

Neelabhra Roy SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2018, 00:03 IST

France began the tournament triumphantly

France began their World Cup campaign by defeating Australia 2-1 at the Kazan Arena. France had some really strong chances in the first half, but the Australian defense was good enough to thwart them.

France took the lead in the 57th minute thanks to a penalty by their talisman Antoine Griezmann. The Socceroos came back after Samuel Umtiti handled the ball in the penalty area and Mile Jedinak converted the resulting penalty.

9 minutes from the end, Paul Pogba scored the winner for France with a brilliant lob. The Aussies fought hard but just fell short in the end.

Let's take a look at the player ratings of the match.

France

Griezmann was brilliant

Hugo Lloris- 7/10

The French skipper made a fine save from a header in the first half and came through whenever he was put to the test.

Benjamin Pavard- 6/10

The 22-year old did not have much trouble his way and was up to the task whenever he was needed. He also made some fine runs down the right flank to help the attackers.

Raphael Varane- 6/10

Did not have much to offer as he was untroubled for most of the game. Made the tackles and interceptions when required.

Samuel Umtiti- 5.5/10

Made a huge blunder through his handball which resulted in Australia's equaliser, but was more or less decent otherwise. Should be thanking Pogba as he would have faced a lot of blame if France didn't win.

Lucas Hernandez- 7/10

Had a pretty good outing and did a fine job in containing Mathew Leckie. Positioned himself excellently throughout the game.

N'Golo Kante- 6.5/10

Was having a tough time against Rogic but following Rogic's substitution, had a much better match. Set up quite a few attacks and passed the ball brilliantly throughout the match.

Corentin Tolisso- 5.5/10

Played a fine ball to set up Mbappe during the opening minutes of the match. Could not be of much help offensively and at times, gave a little more room to his opponents.

Paul Pogba- 6.5/10

His lob in the 81st minute helps his rating as he wasn't at his best today. His passing wasn't up to the mark but showed some positive glimpses.

Kylan Mbappe- 6.5/10

The PSG teenager had a good scoring opportunity during the opening minutes of the game. He was a huge threat to the Aussie defense during the first 15-20 minutes of the match. In the remainder of the game, wasn't as much of a threat but was involved in some attacks.

Antoine Griezmann- 8/10

Gave France the lead with a wonderfully taken penalty. Was a threat to Ryan and the Australian backline with his shots. Would be hoping to put up an even better performance in the next match.

Ousmane Dembele- 5.5/10

Did not have a very bright game judging by his talent. Had a few good runs but lacked temperament and composure throughout most of the match. Will have to be more convincing if he has to start.

Substitutes:

Olivier Giroud- 6/10

Replaced Griezmann in the 70th minute and linked well with Pogba in the move which resulted in France's winner.

Nabil Fekir- 5.5/10

Came in for Ousmane Dembele in the 70th minute and was involved in a few attacks.

Blaise Matuidi- 5/10

Had only 12 minutes of play but coordinated well with Kante during those minutes.