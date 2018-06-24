World Cup 2018, Germany vs Sweden: 3 major takeaways from the match

3 major takeaways from Germany's clash with Sweden...

Germany v Sweden: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Another World Cup game, another 90 minutes of incredible emotions; Germany vs Sweden was one of the most enthralling games so far in the tournament. The match started with Germany showing a lot of energy and the zeal to win the match following their defeat against Mexico. The Swedish team which had beaten South Korea 1-0 in their previous match was looking confident and were quite compact and defended in numbers.

The Germans had 76% of the possession, looked quite threatening and were a different side from their game against Mexico. Sweden, on the other hand, defended deep and were playing counter-attacking football. Kroos' mistake in the 32nd minute led to Sweden opening the scoring in the match.

The German fans thought at that moment that their team was certainly heading for the World Cup exit. Germany started with more attacking intent in the second half and were rewarded when Marco Reus slotted the ball into the net from Timo Werner's cross.

After they conceded the goal, Sweden defended more resolutely and frustrated the Germans with their stubbornness. With Jerome Boateng sent off in the 82nd minute after he received the 2nd yellow card, the task became more difficult for Germany.

Unfortunately for Sweden, Toni Kroos' brilliant free-kick won the game for Germany in the 95th minute. Let us look at the 3 major takeaways from the match.

#3 Sweden defended quite well

Forsberg vies for the ball

Sweden played quite well throughout the match. They kept their shape brilliantly during Germany's early pressure in the match. Having scored in the 32nd minute, Sweden defended deep and were playing counter-attacking football.

With Germany dominating the possession for the majority of the game, Sweden looked to defend the lead and frustrate the Germans into committing a mistake. After they conceded for the first time at the World Cup in the 48th minute due to the brilliance of Werner and Reus, Sweden looked to counter-attack more vigorously as they got Boateng sent off and hence reduced the Germans to 10 men.

Unfortunately, the brilliance of Toni Kroos denied Sweden a draw as he curled his free-kick right into the top corner of the goal. Robin Olsen, who had kept 5 consecutive clean sheets before this game gave a superb goal-keeping display despite Sweden losing the match.