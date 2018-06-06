Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
2018 FIFA World Cup: Must-Have Players for your Fantasy Team

Here are some must-have players for you fantasy team for the FIFA World Cup

Raj Kiran
ANALYST
06 Jun 2018
453

Germany v Argentina: 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final
Will you be lifting your Fantasy World Cup trophy at the end of the tournament??

The FIFA World Cup is now just days away and the fans can't wait to go full volume in their support for their national team but while everybody is excited and are screaming on top of their lungs during their team's matchday, they tend to get bored during their team's off days.

Hence to bring the excitement and joy back during the off days the fans can join a fantasy league to enjoy the other matches and also compete against your friends.

To have a successful fantasy team you should select a core group of 8-9 players who will form the main crux of your team, while the remaining players selected will be supporting the core players of your team.

Here are some core players for your fantasy team in each position:

Goalkeeper:

TOPSHOT-FBL-FRIENDLY-ITA-URU
Fernando Muslera

Fernando Muslera (Uruguay): The 31-year old is a 2-time World Cup veteran who currently plies his trade for Turkish football giant Galatasaray. Muslera won the Turkish league title this year and was a pivotal part of the squad as he kept 13 clean sheets during the whole season.

Uruguay are placed in one of the easiest groups comprising of minnows Saudi Arabia, hosts Russia and a Mo Salah led Egypt. With Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez guarding at the center back position, Muslera should have an easy time during the group stages.

Allison Becker(Brazil): This is the 25-year old's first World Cup appearance but it should not be a big problem for Allison who was quite instrumental in Roma's run to the UEFA Champions League semifinals. His was selected in the 2017-18 UEFA Champions League team of the season.

Brazil is placed in a relatively easy group consisting of Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. With a defense as strong as Brazil's, Allison doesn't have much to worry about.

Manuel Neuer(Germany): 2014 World Cup's golden glove winner has not had the best of the time preparing for the tournament as he played just 3 games in total for Bayern Munich during the 2017-18 season but we are all aware of Neuer's abilities and expect a comeback from him.

In the group featuring Mexico, South Korea, and Sweden, Neuer can be backed to keep 3 clean sheets in the group stage.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil Football Germany Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Squads FIFA World Cup Team Previews Football Top 5/Top 10
