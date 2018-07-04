Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

2018 FIFA World Cup - Predictions for every Quarter Final match

Kartik Seth
ANALYST
Preview
1.13K   //    04 Jul 2018, 17:51 IST

Belgium v Japan : Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Belgium fans will witness their side take on Brazil in the next round.

After 8 tremendous and breathtaking football contests in the span of 4 days, the 2018 FIFA World Cup will enter its 3rd stage, the Quarter Final matches, on Friday. As exciting as any other round of 16 World Cup stage, this round was full of surprises and world class performances.

Losses to Uruguay and France respectively ended the World Cup campaigns of crowd favourites Portugal and Argentina, and brought an end to the dreams of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. On the other hand, Russia produced a bigger upset as they upstaged title favourites Spain to book their maiden quarter final birth.

In what promises to be a slobber knocker round of world class football, the 8 best teams will fight to make it to the semi finals. While the final result will only depend on the performances of the teams in their matches, here are the predictions for every quarter final match of 2018 World Cup, based on the team performances so far.

France vs. Uruguay

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

This is the first of the two matches in which two super giants of World Football will square off with each other, and the only one to feature two former World Cup holders in this tournament.

While France easily upstaged Argentina in their round of 16 match, Uruguay had their hands full in their 2-1 win over Portugal.

Even though both teams have had better tournament performances in the past, their performances in the past few matches have made them favourites for the title. France's attack in the round of 16 match earned a lot of praise from the fans and the critics. Uruguay, on the other hand, did a splendid job of halting Portugal's tremendous attack and were equally impressive on the attack, albeit not on the level of France.

Uruguay have done a splendid job so far in the tournament, but they have too play even better to upstage France. It will be a closely fought contest, but in the end, France will get the upper hand and move forward to the Penultimate stage.

Prediction: France to advance to the semi finals

Page 1 of 4 Next
FIFA WC 2018 England Football Brazil Football Harry Kane Neymar Tite (Adenor Leonardo Bacchi)
World Cup 2018 Quarter-Finals Preview: Team-By-Team Guide
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Quarterfinalists and their MVPs
RELATED STORY
Is Russia 2018 the Most Open World Cup ever?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 teams that need to win the World Cup...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 1st Knockout Round Preview
RELATED STORY
10 Top FIFA World Cup goals
RELATED STORY
What to expect next from the Group of 16 clashes
RELATED STORY
40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #27 Jairzinho -...
RELATED STORY
Famous Quotes About the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 3 World Cup Goals That Went Under The Radar
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us