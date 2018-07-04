2018 FIFA World Cup - Predictions for every Quarter Final match

Kartik Seth FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 1.13K // 04 Jul 2018, 17:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Belgium fans will witness their side take on Brazil in the next round.

After 8 tremendous and breathtaking football contests in the span of 4 days, the 2018 FIFA World Cup will enter its 3rd stage, the Quarter Final matches, on Friday. As exciting as any other round of 16 World Cup stage, this round was full of surprises and world class performances.

Losses to Uruguay and France respectively ended the World Cup campaigns of crowd favourites Portugal and Argentina, and brought an end to the dreams of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. On the other hand, Russia produced a bigger upset as they upstaged title favourites Spain to book their maiden quarter final birth.

In what promises to be a slobber knocker round of world class football, the 8 best teams will fight to make it to the semi finals. While the final result will only depend on the performances of the teams in their matches, here are the predictions for every quarter final match of 2018 World Cup, based on the team performances so far.

France vs. Uruguay

France v Argentina: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

This is the first of the two matches in which two super giants of World Football will square off with each other, and the only one to feature two former World Cup holders in this tournament.

While France easily upstaged Argentina in their round of 16 match, Uruguay had their hands full in their 2-1 win over Portugal.

Even though both teams have had better tournament performances in the past, their performances in the past few matches have made them favourites for the title. France's attack in the round of 16 match earned a lot of praise from the fans and the critics. Uruguay, on the other hand, did a splendid job of halting Portugal's tremendous attack and were equally impressive on the attack, albeit not on the level of France.

Uruguay have done a splendid job so far in the tournament, but they have too play even better to upstage France. It will be a closely fought contest, but in the end, France will get the upper hand and move forward to the Penultimate stage.

Prediction: France to advance to the semi finals