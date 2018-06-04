2018 FIFA World Cup: Top 5 teenagers to look forward to

These 5 teenagers will be the ones to watch out for in FIFA World Cup 2018.

Kylian Mbappe is the most exciting teenager in the upcoming FIFA World Cup

In 10 days, the 21st installment of the biggest footballing event and one of the biggest sporting events in the world will commence. Just like any other edition of the FIFA World Cup, billions of eyes will be glued to the TV sets, scrutinizing their favourite players and hoping that their team lifts the coveted trophy.

Amongst tons of other special characteristics, one unique feature of a FIFA World Cup is the exciting amalgamation of experience and exuberance. While Egypt 45-year-old goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary or host nation Russia's 38-year-old defender Sergei Ignashevich might be playing their last World Cup, there will be many youngsters who will get a taste of grandiosity at the dawn of their career, some being still in their teens. Let us have a look at 5 such exciting teenagers who can impress everyone at the upcoming footballing carnival:

#5 Daniel Arzani (Australia)

The Melbourne City FC player is a crowd's favourite

The Iran-born teenager, Daniel Arzani is the name on every Australian fans' lips. He had a great season with Melbourne City FC, playing 16 games for them and scoring twice, which forced the Socceroos' coach Bert Van Marwijk to include him in his plans. He has played just one game for his national side, that too coming on as a substitute in the 84th minute, but Van Marwijk found him too talented to be left out of the World Cup squad.

The veteran manager has named his final squad and the 19-year-old is boarding the flight to Russia. Brimming with talent and possessing lightning pace, the winger can be menacing with his down-the-wing runs. He is expected to be injected into the team when Mile Jedinak's men are tired and can play a vital role in Australia's round of 16 dreams.