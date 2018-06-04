Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

2018 FIFA World Cup: Top 5 teenagers to look forward to

These 5 teenagers will be the ones to watch out for in FIFA World Cup 2018.

Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2018, 14:38 IST
1.98K

FBL-FRA-ITA-FRIENDLY
Kylian Mbappe is the most exciting teenager in the upcoming FIFA World Cup

In 10 days, the 21st installment of the biggest footballing event and one of the biggest sporting events in the world will commence. Just like any other edition of the FIFA World Cup, billions of eyes will be glued to the TV sets, scrutinizing their favourite players and hoping that their team lifts the coveted trophy.

Amongst tons of other special characteristics, one unique feature of a FIFA World Cup is the exciting amalgamation of experience and exuberance. While Egypt 45-year-old goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary or host nation Russia's 38-year-old defender Sergei Ignashevich might be playing their last World Cup, there will be many youngsters who will get a taste of grandiosity at the dawn of their career, some being still in their teens. Let us have a look at 5 such exciting teenagers who can impress everyone at the upcoming footballing carnival:

#5 Daniel Arzani (Australia)

Australian Socceroos Portrait Session
The Melbourne City FC player is a crowd's
favourite

The Iran-born teenager, Daniel Arzani is the name on every Australian fans' lips. He had a great season with Melbourne City FC, playing 16 games for them and scoring twice, which forced the Socceroos' coach Bert Van Marwijk to include him in his plans. He has played just one game for his national side, that too coming on as a substitute in the 84th minute, but Van Marwijk found him too talented to be left out of the World Cup squad.

The veteran manager has named his final squad and the 19-year-old is boarding the flight to Russia. Brimming with talent and possessing lightning pace, the winger can be menacing with his down-the-wing runs. He is expected to be injected into the team when Mile Jedinak's men are tired and can play a vital role in Australia's round of 16 dreams.





Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 England Football France Football Kylian Mbappe Trent Alexander-Arnold
5 nations and their potential 2018 World Cup starting...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 penalty misses in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Top 5 penalty shoot-outs in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Top Contenders for the Young Player Award
RELATED STORY
5 Most Famous World Cup Red Cards
RELATED STORY
Famous World Cup mascots
RELATED STORY
The 7 Most Controversial World Cup Moments Ever
RELATED STORY
5 of the best international rivalries
RELATED STORY
10 historic football moments that video technology...
RELATED STORY
Five most memorable World Cup semi-finals
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018