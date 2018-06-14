Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

2018 World Cup: 5 underdogs who can make a deep run in the tournament

These teams are quite dangerous on their day and can spring quite a few surprises.

Ishaan Bhattacharya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2018, 14:37 IST
1.42K

The year of the surprises?
The year of surprises?

Every tournament or competition in the world has a team which overperforms to an extent. This 'fairy-tale' that sports promises is something that excites fans. In the recent past we have seen teams like Leicester City win the Premier League, Atletico Madrid usurping the duopoly of Barcelona and Real Madrid etc. Even teams like Burnley, Southampton and Newcastle United have clinched unlikely European spots in the last few years.

In the past few World Cups, teams like Costa Rica, Senegal, Ghana, South Korea and Turkey have all made impressive and unlikely runs in the competition. Costa Rica topped a group with heavyweights England, Italy and Uruguay. They were eliminated by the Dutch in the quarterfinals in 2014 on penalties. South Korea and Turkey both made it to the semi-finals in 2002 and the African teams always surprise in the World Cup.

This year has a few wild-cards as well, so let's look at which teams may pull off a surprise at the World Cup.

#5 South Korea

The Taegeuk Warriors are here to wage war in Russia.
The Taegeuk Warriors are here to wage war in Russia

In a group with Germany, Sweden and Mexico, South Korea aren't fancied at all. Germany are the obvious favorites in this group, with most people pegging Mexico or Sweden to take the second berth with Die Mannschaft. However, South Korea are getting lost in the discussion. Led by their talismanic forward Son Heung-Min, South Korea are underdogs in every right of the word.

South Korea may not have the deepest squad, but their talent cannot be disputed. Their captain Ki Sung-Yueng has been a star in the Premier League for quite a few seasons. They have the young and exciting star Hwang Hee-Chan and can trust midfielder Koo Ja-Cheol. Their organised system saw them finish runners-up behind Iran in the AFC Qualification.

The friendlies haven't been kind to South Korea. In 5 friendlies, they have one win, one draw and three losses. However, I believe that they have enough oomph to impress in the tournament. They have been drawn against Germany, Mexico and Sweden, and feel they should be able to get through the group stage and face either Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland or Costa Rica in the next round. Unless they face Brazil, they may just get to the quarters of the tournament.

Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Nigeria Football South Korea Football Sadio Mane Kelechi Iheanacho Football Top 5/Top 10
World Cup 2018: Can Son Heung-Min shine for South Korea...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 lowest ranked teams and their...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Combined African XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Nigerian players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
5 Asian Players To Look Out For In World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: The most underrated player to watch out...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Former refugees at the world's grandest...
RELATED STORY
5 African players to watch out for this World Cup
RELATED STORY
Famous World Cup mascots
RELATED STORY
40 Greatest Goals in World Cup History: #36 Ji-sung Park...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
53' RUS SAU
2 - 0
 Russia vs Saudi Arabia
Tomorrow EGY URU 05:30 PM Egypt vs Uruguay
Tomorrow MOR IRA 08:30 PM Morocco vs Iran
Tomorrow POR SPA 11:30 PM Portugal vs Spain
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM France vs Australia
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM Argentina vs Iceland
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM Peru vs Denmark
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM Croatia vs Nigeria
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM Costa Rica vs Serbia
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM Germany vs Mexico
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM Brazil vs Switzerland
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM Sweden vs Korea Republic
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM Belgium vs Panama
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM Tunisia vs England
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM Colombia vs Japan
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM Poland vs Senegal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us