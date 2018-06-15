2018 World Cup: Ranking the 10 best World Cup kits

Nigeria are obviously on the list but what about Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and Lionel Messi's Argentina?

Who's got the best kit?

The WC 2018 kicks off later today with hosts Russia taking on Saudi Arabia. As with every World Cup, the build-up is almost as exciting as the tournament itself and that begins with the announcements of the squads as well as the kits.

This World Cup promises to offer the fans the best in terms of jerseys. There is a fascinating mix of tradition, colors, and cultures, resulting in kits that are simply mesmerizing. In my opinion, there is not a single truly bad kit, something which cannot be said of previous World Cups.

Many teams have decided to draw inspiration from past kits to pay homage to teams of yesteryear.

On that note, here's looking at the 10 best kits on show at Russia 2018.

Note: the rankings are entirely subjective so you can let us know which ones you feel should have been on the list by sounding off in the comments section.

#10 France (Home)

It's the patterns on the sleeves that really get me. What in the world are they supposed to represent? I for one have been unable to figure it out but it's pretty striking nevertheless. The dark and royal blue colors that make up most of the jersey are pretty similar to previous France jerseys. This particular kit is also one of very few to sport a neat little button near the neck. The national motto “Liberte, Egalite, Fraternite” is also emblazoned on the front.

The red socks and white shorts are nice finishing touches, giving it a more classical feel.