2018 World Cup Squads Confirmed by All 32 Teams (Final 23-Man Squads)

4 June is the last day for all teams to confirm their final 23-man squads for the World Cup

Ed Ran ANALYST News 04 Jun 2018, 17:55 IST

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia

Yes, the 2018 FIFA World Cup is finally here. All eyes now turn to Russia as the quadrennial event kicks off on 14 June with the hosts taking on Saudi Arabia.

After months of deliberation and discussions, national team coaches have also announced their final 23-man squads for the World Cup. In the case of top teams, it is no easy task and coaches have a huge selection headache when it comes to deciding who books his flight and who stays at home.

Some top teams have even left behind enough top players who can actually form another team and compete with most of the nations at the World Cup this year such as Spain's Left-Behind XI and France's Left-Behind XI.

Nevertheless, 23 players from each of the 32 nations have confirmed their flights to Russia. Here's a group-wise look at each of the 23-man squads at the FIFA World Cup.

Note: 4 June is the last day to confirm squads and a few teams are yet to announce the final list. This will be updated as and when they are announced.

GROUP A

Russia World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev, Vladimir Gabulov, Andrey Lunev

Defenders: Vladimir Granat, Ilya Kutepov, Fedor Kudryashov, Sergei Ignashevich, Andrey Semenov, Igor Smolnikov, Mario Fernandes

Midfielders: Alan Dzagoev, Denis Cheryshev, Yuri Gazinskiy, Alexsandr Golovin, Yuri Zhirkov, Aleksandr Erokhin, Daler Kuzyaev, Roman Zobnin, Anton Miranchuk, Alexsandr Samedov

Forwards: Fedor Smolov, Artem Dzyuba, Aleksey Miranchuk

Saudi Arabia World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohammed Al Owais, Yasser Al Mosailem, Abdullah Al Mayouf

Defenders: Mansoor Al Harbi, Mohammed Al Breik, Yasser Al Shahrani, Motaz Hawsawi, Osama Hawsawi, Omar Hawsawi, Ali Al Bulaihi

Midfielders: Abdullah Al Khaibari, Abdulmalek Al Khaibri, Salman Al Faraj, Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Otayf, Taiseer Al Jassim, Houssain Al Mogahwi, Hattan Bahebri, Salem Al Dawsari, Yahya Al Shehri, Fahad Al Muwallad

Forwards: Mohammad Al Sahlawi, Muhannad Assiri

Uruguay World Cup Squad

Diego Godin will captain Uruguay

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Martin Silva, Martin Campana

Defenders: Diego Godin, Guillermo Varela, Jose Maria Gimenez, Martin Caceres, Maximiliano Pereira, Sebastian Coates, Gaston Silva

Midfielders: Nahitan Nandez, Matias Vecino, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Carlos Sanchez, Diego Laxalt, Jonathan Urretaviscaya, Cristian Rodriguez

Forwards: Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Maximiliano Gomez, Cristhian Stuani

Egypt World Cup Squad

Mohamed Salah will not play Egypt's first game as he recovers from a shoulder injury

Goalkeepers: Essam El Hadary, Mohamed El-Shennawy, Sherif Ekramy

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi, Saad Samir, Ayman Ashraf, Mahmoud Hamdy, Mohamed Abdel-Shafy, Ahmed Hegazi, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Elmohamady, Omar Gaber

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Tarek Hamed, Abdallah Said, Shikabala, Sam Morsy, Mahmoud Kahraba, Mahmoud Hassan, Ramadan Sobhi, Amr Warda

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Marwan Mohsen