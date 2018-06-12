2018 World Cup: Top 3 dark horses to win the Golden Boot

Top players with an outside chance to top the goalscorers chart.

With the opening game of the World Cup, just a couple of days away, the intensity for the tournament is beginning to build around the world, as fans gear up for a month of football extravaganza.

All the 23-man squads of the nations participating at the World Cup have been announced and the tournament is ready to get underway. There are some interesting group stage battles to look forward to and a number of individual duals as well.

The tournament will showcase a number of top quality players from around the globe and here we take a look at the three players who are dark horses to win the Golden Boot.

#3 Harry Kane

England v Costa Rica - International Friendly

England and Spurs’ number nine Harry Kane, after a poor start to the season in August, has found his feet and the goal in September, scoring two hat-tricks in consecutive games laying down a marker for the rest of Europe and didn't stop scoring for the rest of the season.

England's captain and talisman, Kane is in good spirits heading into the tournament and could be a surprise package and an outside contender for the Golden Boot. Having finished second only to Mohamed Salah in the Premier League top scorer race, Kane might pip the best of the rest to a coveted Golden Boot award provided England reach the latter stages of the competition.

A prolific player in great goalscoring form with tremendous footballing ability, the 24-year-old Spurs’ striker could be a menace to deal with in the World Cup.