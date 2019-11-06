2019-20 BDFA Super Division: South United FC register first defeat of the season to Ozone FC

Sudipta skipped past a few players but couldn't create too many chances

South United FC would rue their missed chances as Ozone FC proved clinical with their opportunities to win 2-0 on the day. After an even first half, South United FC conceded two goals to Ozone FC’s Gagandeep Singh and Kapil Bhat to succumb to their first defeat of this season.

Most of the first half saw both sides create plenty of chances at either end but neither showed the composure in front of goal to finish them off. Kapil Bhat proved to be a thorn in South United's defensive plans all game as he received the ball in advanced areas and linked up with the likes of Alocious and Prabin around him.

The first chance of the game came to Bhat, who collected the ball at the edge of the box and turned to create some space for himself. His whipped shot was only inches wide of the post.

Not too long after, Jaison would create South United’s first chance of the game as his mazy run took him into the box but his shot was parried at the near-post by Gunashekhar.

Ozone nearly had a goal through some confusion in the South United defence as well when Bernard rushed out from the goal to collect the ball, but Nidhin, oblivious to his keeper’s position attempted to cushion the ball with his head for the keeper to collect. The resulting header nearly ended up in the goal.

South United FC's best chance of the game fell to Aaron

South United also nearly broke through in the final minutes of the half as some good pressing from Aaron meant that the ball rebounded into Magesh’s path and he was able to find a good pass to Jaison’s feet. Just as the striker shaped up to shoot, Ozone’s Shahajas put in a goal-saving tackle.

Aaron kicked off the second half well for South United as he robbed the goalkeeper of the ball and turned towards the open goal but his shot was blocked by an onrushing defender.

In the 63rd minute, South United’s custodian Bernard failed to collect a rebound and Gagandeep was at hand to slot the rebound past him to put Ozone in the lead. The opening goal seemed to have injected Ozone with some energy as they pressed well to keep South United from creating meaningful attacks.

As SUFC pushed forward to equalise, Ozone broke forward in the 82nd minute and Kapil Bhat was on hand to put an easy chance in the back of the net to seal their 2-0 victory.

Ozone FC 2-0 South United FC (Gagandeep Singh 63’, Kapil Bhat 82’)