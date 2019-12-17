2019/20 BDFA Super Division: South United FC run riot in 4-0 win against ADE FC

Umesh, Aaron, and Vikram celebrate South United FC's first goal on the day

16 December 2019, Bengaluru: A crucial game in the calendar for the two teams each harbouring their own ambitions for the season. Three points were crucial to for both the teams. South United FC put on a dominant display against ADE FC, netting on four occasions without reply to seal the tie.

From the time the whistle blew to start the game to the last second, South United FC were on top of the game. SUFC got into the lead by Umesh easily tapping a cross in on the 32-minute mark. Only a couple of minutes later, Vikram managed to double their lead, converting a shot from a difficult angle. The sudden 2-0 lead looked to overwhelm ADE FC within a span of few minutes but on the balance of play, the goals were coming for South United.

Vikram of South United FC scored a brace against ADE FC

The second half could’ve been a different story for ADE FC, but they showed no initiative. South United FC continued to dominate possession and create chances while the opposition barely had a sniff of the ball.

Vikram headed home his second goal of the game to increase South United’s advantage in the 60th minute. They needed that buffer as Lalnunsiama was sent off by the referee for a verbal altercation with the referee.

ADE FC couldn’t capitalise on the advantage of an extra man, although an exciting end to the game as Jaison stepped up to score in added time after the full 90 minutes and ADE’s Raj Kiran was sent off for a poor challenge after that.

An eventful game that South United take all three points from and can now hope to stitch together a run of good games.

South United FC 4-0 ADE FC (Umesh 32’, Vikram 34’ 60’, Jaison 90 + 1’)