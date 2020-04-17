2019-20 EPL: 5 best games of the season

A look at 5 memorable EPL games from the 2019-20 season.

All but one of the five games ended in a stalemate.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic affected the Premier League like most other sporting events around the world.

However, as usual, this season's Premier League, which was played till 29 rounds before being halted, had its usual share of thrills and goals galore. In 288 games, 784 goals were scored, and several records broken including that of Liverpool achieving a record-equalling 18 consecutive wins.

During Manchester City's 6-1 win over Aston Villa, Sergio Aguero went past Thierry Henry for the most Premier League goals by an overseas player. The same game also saw the Argentine net a record 12th hat-trick in the competition.

With 19 goals, Jamie Vardy is the top-scorer in the EPL this season, while Kevin De Bruyne (16) has the most assists of any player. Burnley's Nick Pope has kept the most clean sheets (11) in the 2019-20 Premier League.

There is a lot of uncertainty on when and whether the Premier League will resume this season. On that backdrop, let us have a look at 5 of the most memorable games in the 2019-20 Premier League.

#1. Norwich City 3 - 2 Manchester City

Manchester City were handed their first defeat of the 2019-20 Premier League season by Norwich City. Despite Sergio Aguero and Rodri finding the back of the net, the defending champions went down 2-3 to Norwich City for whom Teemu Pukki, Kenny McLean, and Todd Cantwell were the scorers.

The result was a significant one for the team from Norfolk as they missed as many as eight players against one of the best club teams in the country. The win was only the second one for the Canaries in 15 Premier League meetings with Manchester City.

It marked the first time City lost to a newly-promoted team since March 2015 when they lost to Burnley. It was also the first time the team from Manchester conceded twice in the opening half-hour of a Premier League game since December 2016.

Yet Norwich City failed to build on the win over City, eventually finding themselves on the brink of relegation after 29 games.

#2. Arsenal 3 - 2 Aston Villa

.

Arsenal were below par in most of their Premier League games under Unai Emery this season. But their 3-2 win against Aston Villa, despite playing the entire second half with 10 men, was one of their better league performances in 2019-20.

John McGinn gave Aston Villa the lead before the Gunners had Ainsley Maitland-Niles sent off on the cusp of half-time. Nicolas Pepe scored his first Arsenal goal to get his team back on level terms. Parity proved short-lived though as Wesley Moraes reclaimed the lead for Villa only a minute later.

However, two goals in the four minutes from Calum Chambers and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang respectively earned Arsenal 3 points. It marked only the ninth time in Premier League history that a team receiving a red card in a losing position went on to win the game. 3 of those 9 instances have been Arsenal wins, a tally which includes the one against Villa.

#3. Wolverhampton Wanderers 3 - 2 Manchester City

This was one of the most entertaining matches of the season, not because of the goals but because of VAR controversy that saw a twice taken penalty which was saved both times.

As if that was not enough, Ederson was shown a red card in the 12th minute. Despite the numerical disadvantage it was Manchester City who lead 2-0 at the break thanks to a Raheem Sterling brace.

Wolves got a goal back early in the second half, courtesy Adama Traore , before further goals from Raul Jimenez and Matt Doherty in the final 10 minutes completed a remarkable comeback. The loss saw City fall 14 points behind runaway league leaders Liverpool.

Earlier, Ederson's red card changed the complexion of the game as Manchester City's 37.8 per cent possession marked the lowest possession per cent by a top-flight side managed by Pep Guardiola.

#4. Watford 3 - 0 Liverpool

This game will definitely go done in history as one of the greatest wins in Watford history as they defeated a Liverpool team who looked unbeatable. Perhaps more importantly, every Arsenal fan out there will forever be grateful to Watford for ending the Reds' chances of emulating the Gunners' unbeaten run in a season.

After a goalless first half, Liverpool were expected to score against one of the supposedly lesser teams in the EPL. But it was not to be. Ismaila Sarr put behind an indifferent season to open the scoring for Watford in the second half, before completing his brace six minutes later. Troy Deeney's late third made it a flattering scoreline as Liverpool's long unbeaten run drew to a close.

The loss marked the biggest defeat, since Manchester City's 1-4 defeat to Liverpool in November 2015, for a side starting a day atop the Premier League table. It also marked Watford's first win in 37 years against a side leading the table in the English top-flight. Incidentally, the team at the losing end on that day happened to be Liverpool too.

#5. Sheffield United 3 - 3 Manchester United

Sheffield United took the Premier League by storm, and they certainly did not hold back against the top 6 in their first season back in the top-flight. The Blades had lost just three games leading up to their match against Manchester United whom they pushed to the limit.

John Fleck opened the scoring and Lys Mousset made it 2-0 for Sheffield United at the start of the second half. However, seven minutes of sensational football from Manchester United saw the Old Trafford club score 3 goals to take the lead as Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford found the back of the net.

Just when it looked like United had completed the perfect comeback, Oliver McBurnie's 90th minute equaliser for Sheffield forced a share of the spoils. In a tense few minutes after the goal was scored, VAR checked for a potential handball, but eventually the goal stood.