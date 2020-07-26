2019-20 La Liga: 5 best Centre-backs

Although the most talked-about headlines from the 2019-20 La Liga season came from events off the field, there was plenty to discuss on the field in the Spanish top flight as well.

Real Madrid’s 34th La Liga title, Leganes’ relegation heartbreak, Lionel Messi's individual accolades, Granada securing European football for the first time in the club’s history, and many more riveting stories ensured that the 2019-20 La Liga season did not lack excitement or intrigue.

One of the main talking points of the La Liga season was the performance of some of the top central defenders. Real Madrid’s impressive La Liga triumph was based on their rock-solid defence, one that saw the Merengues keep the most clean sheets and concede the fewest goals of any La Liga outfit during the season.

🏆📊 The statistics of a CHAMPION team!

✅ Most wins (26)

💪 Fewest defeats (3)

⛔ Fewest goals conceded (25)

🛡️ Only team unbeaten at home

➕ Most away points (38)

✈️ Most away wins (11)

🚫 Fewest away goals conceded (14)

⚽ Most goalscorers (21)#34Ligas | #RealFootball pic.twitter.com/HWZrLJg0bY — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 20, 2020

Similar stars emerged from other La Liga teams as well; some of them were new arrivals in the Spanish top flight while others were experienced customers. On that note, let’s take a look at the five best centre-backs in La Liga this season.

Five best centre-backs in the 2019-20 La Liga:

#5: Felipe

Felipe (left) slotted seamlessly into Atletico's setup after his summer arrival from Porto.

The departure of Diego Godin and Lucas Hernandez last summer offered Diego Simeone the opportunity to alter his side’s style of play ahead of the 2019-20 La Liga campaign.

In came Mario Hermoso and Felipe, two centre-backs that not only fit Simeone’s defensive high-intensity game plan, but also brought their excellent passing ability to the table.

The big-money signing of Joao Felix might also have prompted Atletico to spring for central defenders who were comfortable on the ball. It was an attempt from the Rojiblancos to evolve their usual counter-attacking game to a more possession-based style to better accommodate their Portuguese playmaker.

As such, the experienced Felipe fitted right into Simeone’s well-drilled defensive unit in his debut La Liga campaign, helping Atletico Madrid retain their Champions League spot with a creditable third-place finish.

The Brazilian’s physicality, aerial ability and passing range made him a success in Spain; his excellent positioning sense also came in handy during the centre-back's forays upfield.

In all, the 31-year-old made 25 La Liga appearances, playing a part in nine clean sheets and chipping in with a goal too.

#4: Diego Carlos

Diego Carlos has been one of the signings of the season in La Liga.

Signed from Nantes in Ligue 1 last season, Diego Carlos has proven himself to be one of the signings of the season in La Liga, featuring in all but three of fourth-placed Sevilla’s matches.

The Brazilian is adept at using his pace and strength, which allow him to defend the spaces behind him just as well as he defends situations inside his box. He relies on his excellent intuition to get into great positions in order to snuff out attacks, but can rely on his pace to recover from any positional mistakes.

Besides pace and power, which are two key attributes for a modern-day centre-back, Carlos also has the know-how to keep the game simple.

Calm and composed on the ball, he rarely tries anything expansive, preferring instead to control and pass in order to keep the ball moving. All things considered. It’s not surprising to see that Europe’s elite are already keeping tabs on Diego Carlos after his maiden La Liga season.

If he maximises his talents and further improves on his attributes, Carlos would not be out of place in some of the world’s best defences.