2019/20 La Liga: 5 storylines to follow on the final day of the season

The 2019-20 La Liga season draws to a close this weekend after another fabulous season.

Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions on the penultimate Matchday after beating Villarreal. Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla join the Merengues in qualifying for the Champions League next season.

The race for the Europa League places, however, is still open with as many as four different sides battling it out on the final day of the La Liga season for just two slots.

At the other end of the La Liga table, Espanyol and Mallorca have been relegated; one of Celta Vigo and Leganes will join the duo after the final Matchday of the 2019-20 La Liga season.

With that and much more, here are five storylines you should follow as the 2019-20 La Liga season approaches its conclusion:

Five La Liga storylines to follow on the final day of the season

#5: Is this the end of an era for reeling Leganes?

Leganes are staring at La Lig relegation at the hands of their crosstown rivals.

Back in 2016, Los Pepineros were promoted to La Liga for the first time ever. Somehow against all the odds, they managed to stay afloat despite flirting with relegation. This season, the Madrid outfit were once again mired in a fight for their survival. Their luck, though, seems to be finally running out, in which case it would bring an end to the club's most glorious era.

18th in the La Liga table and a point adrift from safety, they're at home to newly crowned champions and 'friendly' neighbours Real Madrid for the final game of the season.

Advertisement

Leganes must win all costs to have any chance of retaining their La Liga status but also must hope that Celta Vigo don't win. It'd be interesting to see if Zidane and co show mercy or go all-out to finish the La Liga campaign strongly and relegate Leganes in the process.

#4: Can gritty Granada grind out first-ever European spot?

The Rojiblancos are looking to write history on the final day of the La Liga season.

One of the most improved La Liga sides post the lockdown, Granada have punched well above their weights this season. They are now aiming to grab a European place on the final day of the season, something that would be historic given the Andalusian outfit has never played in Europe before.

However, there are some riders. El Grana will not only have to beat Athletic Bilbao, but also will need either of Real Sociedad, Getafe and Valencia to drop points. Only a point separates them from Getafe and Valencia.

And there's a bright chance of that happening, given Sociedad are away to Atletico, Getafe are away to Levante, while the Bats travel to Sevilla, none of which looks easy on paper. So there's hope for Granada in qualifying for Europe.

#3: Groundhog day for the community of Galicia?

Celta Vigo, along with arch-rivals Deportivo la Coruna, are facing relegation from La Liga.

Come Sunday, Spain's north-western part of Galicia will be watching on with bated breath as Celta Vigo and Deportivo la Coruna, two of the region's biggest sides, will learn their La Liga fate. Both teams are facing relegation from their respective leagues and must win at all costs to have any chances of survival.

While Depor are at home to promotion hopefuls Fuenlabrada in the Segunda Division finale, the Celeste take on the already-relegated Espanyol in La Liga's deciding match.

On paper, Celta Vigo are better placed to avoid the drop, but stranger things have happened this season. So will both teams end up in the second tier? Will the teams drift further apart in the football strata? It's judgement day in Galicia!

#2: Will in-form Karim Benzema surpass Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race?

Karim Benzema has a good chance of winning his first-ever Golden Boot prize.

Barcelona are currently at the midst of an enormous crisis, and the Golden Boot will be the least of Lionel Messi's concerns right now. He was visibly distraught in the aftermath of the Osasuna disaster and given how laboured he has appeared in recent games, the skipper might as well be given a rest. That would leave the door ajar for Karim Benzema to steal a march in the race for the Pichichi.

The Real Madrid ace stands at 21 strikes ahead of the final La Liga matchday, just two behind his Barcelona rival.

Even though it might be a hard enough task to net thrice against Leganes who're facing a do-or-die situation in the fight for survival, Benzema's rich vein of form means he'd be fancying his chances. If the Frenchman finishes level with Lionel Messi, the latter wins due to his superior assist tally.

#1: Is this the last of Quique Setien at Barcelona?

Quique Setien may not live to see another season with Barcelona.

When he took over from Ernesto Valverde in January, Quique Setien promised to get Barcelona back to 'playing good football'. In the ensuing six months, though, his side has done anything but that. Laboured performances coupled with chronic-dependency on Lionel Messi culminated with the Catalans conceding the La Liga crown to arch-rivals Real Madrid in the most limp manner possible.

The disappointing loss to Osasuna on Friday also saw the coach make a shocking admission that he might not even be around for the Napoli game next month. He's obviously not the only one to be faulted for the incoherent mess that Barcelona find themselves in. But the situation on the pitch hasn't improved by any means since he's been in charge and Saturday might be his last in the Barcelona dugout.