2019/20 La Liga: 6 breakout stars

The 2019/20 season in La Liga came to a close on Sunday after an epic 11 months of action as Real Madrid claimed a record-extending 34th title.

During another enthralling season of the La Liga, we witnessed several young guns take the Spanish top flight by storm. These precocious players turned heads with impressive performances that belied their young years.

Some of these players had a truly breakthrough season and effectively announced themselves to the world if they hadn't done so already. Plenty more is expected from them in the forthcoming La Liga seasons.

On that note, let's have a look at six of these breakout stars in the recently concluded La Liga season.

Six breakout stars in the 2019-20 La Liga season:

#6: Pervis Estupinan (Osasuna)

Pervis Estupinan was a reckoning force on the left flank in the La Liga this season.

Not much was expected from the Los Rojillos who had only secured promotion back to La Liga last year; yet they finished tenth in the table after a fairly impressive campaign.

One of the important reasons behind Osasuna's good performances this season was Pervis Estupinan who scripted a success story of his own.

A left-back by trade, the Watford-loanee garnered acclaim for his intelligent runs, ball interceptions and tackles; he averaged 2.6 tackles per game. His best bits, however, came at the other end of the pitch where he scored once and made six assists. Interestingly, Osasuna avoided a defeat on each occasion Estupian scored or provided an assist in the La Liga.

#5 Takefusa Kubo (Mallorca)

Takefusa Kubo made the most of his loan spell to continue his development.

Japanese sensation Tekefusa Kubo had joined Mallorca on loan from Real Madrid in search of regular football before the start of the season. Even though he couldn't save the Bermellones ship from going down, the 18-year-old was one of the standout performers for the side in the 2019-20 La Liga.

An excellent passer of the ball with impressive dribbling quality to go, Kubo was a menacing attacking threat. He netted four La Liga goals and also weighed in with five assists, coming second only to teammate Ante Budimir in terms of goal-scoring contributions.

#4: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao)

The Lions have found their next Kepa Arrizabalaga.

An understudy to Iago Herrerin last season, Unai Simon took over the goalkeeping mantle from his compatriot for the 2019/20 La Liga campaign and came up trumps. With just 29 goals conceded from 34 games, he had the best record in the division after only Thibaut Courtois and Jan Oblak while he also kept 13 clean sheets.

The 23-year-old Athletic Bilbao academy graduate appeared confident and made numerous eye-catching reflex saves in the just concluded La Liga season.

After an encouraging first-full season with the side, Simon is now likely to nail down the starting spot for the next few years, quashing any need to sign a new goalkeeper.

If he continues in the same vein, it won't be long before Simon breaks into Spain's national team too.