2019/20 LaLiga Roundup - Matchday 6 | LaLiga Scores

Ferdie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 13 // 27 Sep 2019, 02:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vinicius Jr opened the scoring for Real Madrid against Osasuna

Real Madrid showed the solidity that we haven't associated with them in a long time to nick a 2-0 win and stay top of the table for now. Meanwhile, Sevilla slipped once again and lost most of the impetus their good start had given them.

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona both won this weekend with relative comfort, but there's plenty of work to be done as the next matchday comes around thick and fast.

Real Sociedad 3-0 Alaves

Mikel Oyarzabal 19' 41' (P), Willian Jose 32'

Red Card: Manu Garcia 85'

The names on the scoresheet might be different, but the man pulling the strings for Real Sociedad was none other than Martin Odegaard, who's making quite a reputation for himself this season.

Celta Vigo 1-1 Espanyol

Santi Mina 90+5'; Adria Pedrosa 48'

An opportunistic Espanyol almost walked away with all three points but Celta did enough in the dying minutes for Santi Mina to get the ball across the line and salvage a point for the home team.

Eibar 3-2 Sevilla

Fabian Orellana 66' (P), Pedro Leon 77', Jose Angel 82'; Lucas Ocampos 11', Oliver Torres 33'

A thriller of a game saw Sevilla register two losses in a row after a splendid start. The visitors were 2 goals ahead and seemingly in control of the game, but a rallying performance in the last 25 minutes of the game handed Eibar all three points.

Advertisement

Valencia 3-3 Getafe

Maxi Gomez was on target twice for Valencia

Maxi Gomez 30' 34', Lee Kang-In 39'; Jaime Mata 1', Jason 66', Angel Rodriguez 69'

Among LaLiga's many entertaining fixtures of the weekend, we saw the away side take an early lead, only for it to be undone in a dramatic 9 minutes that saw Valencia score three. Getafe weren't throwing in the towel though, and their own 2 goals in 3 minutes saw them take a point away from the game.

Real Madrid 2-0 Osasuna

Vinicius Jr 36', Rodrygo 72'

Real Madrid are starting to look like a more solid team. They have plenty to be excited about, with two 18-year-olds getting on the scoresheet to hand them the three points.

Leganes 1-1 Athletic Bilbao

Oscar Arnaiz 61'; Raul Garcia 59' (P)

Apart from the 5-minute passage of play with all the action stuffed in between it was a rather tame 90 minutes. Athletic Club could have been joint top of the table had they won this one, but their attempts bore no fruit.

RCD Mallorca 0-2 Atletico Madrid

Diego Costa 26', Joao Felix 64'

Red Card: Alvaro Morata 77'

Apart from Alvaro Morata's sending off after a mere 8 minutes on the pitch, it was a routine night for Diego Simeone's men, who remain hot on the heels of their neighbours.

Messi returned on the pitch for one half but was taken off due to injury

Barcelona 2-1 Villareal

Antoine Griezmann 6', Arthur 15'; Santi Cazorla 44'

Lionel Messi's return to the fray went well for about 30 minutes before he started to feel something in his thigh, and it looked ominous as Barcelona came out for the second half without him. The Catalan side survived this challenge but will need to improve quickly to compete with Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, and Real Madrid.

Real Valladolid 1-1 Granada

Oscar Plano 12'; Carlos Fernandez 42'

Granada dropped their first points in four games as they were unable to get the better of Real Valladolid away from home.

Real Betis 3-1 Levante

Lorenzo Moron 45+3' 48', Borja Iglesias 67'; Hernani Fortes 7'

Betis proved to be more clinical in front of goal than their visitors on the day. Now undefeated in the last four games, they can start to build on this.