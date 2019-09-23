2019/20 La Liga Sunday Roundup - Matchday 5 | La Liga Scores

Real Madrid's win puts them in the driving seat

The weekend offered so much and delivered in ways we could not have imagined. No one would've imagined Barcelona losing 2-0 to newly promoted Granada, who temporarily went top of the table as a result of that game.

The highlight of the week, though, was Sevilla v Real Madrid, which the away team won courtesy a single goal scored by Karim Benzema. Julen Lopetegui's side had a good run but their unbeaten streak was ended by another unbeaten La Liga team. Athletic Bilbao and Osasuna also won to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Sevilla 0-1 Real Madrid

Karim Benzema 64'

A crucial win for Real Madrid put them ahead of both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona and they are only behind Athletic Bilbao on goal difference. A rare gritty performance saw them savour a clean sheet as well.

Espanyol 1-3 Real Sociedad

Joseba Zaldua 71' (OG); Willian Jose 18' 34', Alexander Isak 75'

Real Sociedad are starting to really build some momentum here and came out on top despite Espanyol's best efforts. The away side were able to stay solid after scoring early, securing their second consecutive win in the league.

Valencia 1-1 Leganes

Dani Parejo 21' (P); Oscar Arnaiz 35'

Valencia dominated possession, but were unable to penetrate a resilient Leganes side consistently. The visitors seemed comfortable while defending and were also deadly on the break.

Athletic Bilbao 2-0 Alaves

Muniain was on target as Athletic Club went top of the table

Raul Garcia 38' (P), Iker Muniain 72'

A comfortable win for Athletic Bilbao put them on top of the table. Alaves were unable to trouble the home side and Athletic Club should've probably won by a larger margin.

Getafe CF 4-2 RCD Mallorca

Iddrisu Baba 7' (OG), Jorge Molina 33' (P), Allan Nyom 63', Angel Rodriguez 84'; Ante Budimir 69' 76'

A boxing match this one as Getafe and RCD Mallorca traded blows, but the home side proved to be more clinical in the end and did enough in defence towards the end to seal the three points.

Saturday Scores:

Villarreal 2-0 Real Valladolid (Santi Cazorla 77' [P], Javier Ontiveros 89')

Levante 0-0 Eibar

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Celta Vigo

Granada 2-0 Barcelona (Ramon Azeez 2', Alvaro Vadillo 66' [P])

Friday Scores:

Osasuna 0-0 Real Betis