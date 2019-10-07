2019/20 LaLiga Sunday Roundup - Matchday 8 | LaLiga Scores

Suarez was on target to get Barcelona rolling against Sevilla

The La Liga table has a somewhat familiar look as Real Madrid lead the way at the top, followed by Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. While the top two won this weekend in convincing fashion, Atletico failed to get all three points once again.

Eden Hazard scored his first goal in a Real Madrid shirt to feature in a 4-2 beating of Granada on Saturday as Los Meringues went top of the table. Playing on Sunday to wrap up this week's action, Barcelona's 4-0 beating of Sevilla featured some absolute beauties including Luis Suarez scoring a bicycle kick to start off the scoring in that game.

Barcelona 4-0 Sevilla

Luiz Suarez 27', Arturo Vidal 32', Ousmane Dembele 35', Lionel Messi 78'

Red Cards: Ronald Araujo 87', Ousmane Dembele 88'

Barcelona could've been trailing early on if Luuk De Jong had taken his early chances, but a 10-minute blitz that saw Barcelona score three goals left Sevilla fumbling. A Lionel Messi freekick seemed to have wrapped things up nicely before substitute Araujo was sent off and Dembele got a second yellow for dissent and Barca finished the game with 9 men.

Real Sociedad 1-2 Getafe

Mikel Merino 5'; Jaime Mata 69', Nikola Maksimovic 89'

Red Card: Diego Llorente

A promising result turned into a nightmare for Real Sociedad with Llorente's sending off and Getafe made the most of the extra man to snatch the win at the end.

Real Valladolid 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Old ghosts return to haunt Atletico Madrid as they failed to create much against a well-drilled Real Valladolid. Plenty for Diego Simeone to ponder in the attacking department.

Celta Vigo 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Iago Aspas 74'

The gap could've been larger in this game, but Celta won't complain about the three points. Athletic will look back on this and rue the opportunity to potentially have moved to second this weekend.

RCD Mallorca 2-0 Espanyol

Ante Budimir 37', Salva Sevilla 73'

Mallorca were the more clinical side as these two went toe to toe, but it could've been a different story if Espanyol had taken their chances.

Saturday Scores

Eden Hazard scored his first goal for Real Madrid against Granada

Real Betis 1-1 Eibar

(Lorenzo Moron 66'; Fabian Orellana 34' [P]; Red Card: Gonzalo Escalante 90+1')

Leganes 1-2 Levante

(Martin Braithwaite 76'; Roger Marti 40+2', Jose Campana 49')

Real Madrid 4-2 Granada

(Karim Benzema 2', Eden Hazard 45+1', Luka Modric 61', James Rodriguez 90+2'; Darwin Machis 69' [P], Domingos Duarte 77')

Valencia 2-1 Alaves

(Maxi Gomez 27', Dani Parejo 83' [P]; Lucas Perez 89')

Osasuna 2-1 Villarreal

(Facundo Roncaglia 46', Ezequiel Avila 79'; Pau Torres 5')