2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria 2-1 South Africa - 4 Talking Points from the game

Nigeria are through to the last four of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria and South Africa battled it out for a spot in the semifinal of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, with the Super Eagles running out narrow 2-1 winners in the keenly contested match at the Cairo International stadium.

Goals from Samuel Chukwueze and William Troost-Ekong were enough to see Gernot Rohr's men through to the last four where they would now face one of either Cote d'Ivoire or Algeria in a bid to win the title. In this piece, we shall be highlighting four talking points from the match.

#4 Samuel Chukwueze justifies the hype

Heading into this tournament, a certain Samuel Chukwueze had earned rave reviews for his displays with Villareal in LaLiga.

The 20-year-old had starred for the Yellow Submarines, making 25 league appearances and scoring five goals while also catching the eye with his some notable displays especially against Barcelona where he took established defenders like Samuel Umtiti to the cleaners.

His form has pegged him down as one of the brightest youngsters to watch out for and he has reportedly drawn interest from clubs around Europe including Liverpool.

However, Nigerian coach Gernot Rohr seemed to not trust him much, dropping him to the bench after the first match against Burundi. This was a decision which day drew consternation from the Nigerian fans and saw Chukwueze start in the round-of-16 clash against Cameroon where he was excellent.

His good form in that game saw him handed another start against South Africa and he justified his inclusion, needing only 27 minutes to open the scoring after some good work on the left by Alex Iwobi. Other than the goal, the Nigerian also proved a recurring thorn in the flesh of the South African defence with his constant runs out wide.

Samuel Chukwueze has been identified as a star of the future and judging by his displays at the Afcon so far, he is very well on the way to reaching the lofty heights expected of him.

