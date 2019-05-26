×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup: Italy squeeze past Mexico 2-1 in their opening game

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
News
11   //    26 May 2019, 14:48 IST

Italian goalscorers Luca Ranieri on the left and Davide Frattesi on the right
Italian goalscorers Luca Ranieri on the left and Davide Frattesi on the right

Italy defeated Mexico 2-1 (ITA: Davide Frattesi 3', Luca Ranieri 67'; MEX: Roberto de la Rosa 37')

Paolo Nicolato’s wards were up against the Mexicans in their Group B match at the Gdynia Stadium in Poland at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup. The Mexican coach Diego Ramírez wanted to showcase a tight defensive structure, using the counterattacks against the Italians.

Gli Azzurri wasted no time as they forced a save from Carlos Higuera from a free kick as early as in the first two minutes of the game.

A beautiful ball from the Italian half got chested down by Gianluca Scamacca, which got picked up by Davide Frattesi, whose thunderous shot from 30 yards out, opened the scoring for the Italians in the third minute.

Gianluca Scamacca tried his luck from forty yards out, but the ball screamed past the outside of the left goal post. 

A defensive lapse from a set-piece cost the Italians dearly as El Tri equalized in the 37th minute through Roberto de la Rosa’s header. The Italian custodian, who got beaten to the ball by Scamacca’s header following a corner, fell into the path of Roberto who headed it past an empty net on the far side.

In the second half, Italy tested the woodwork through Salvatore Esposito’s corner. Matteo Gabbia rose above the Mexican defense to hit the crossbar. Andrea Pinamonti‘s follow-up shot got sent wide after ricochetting past a Mexican defender.

The Gli Azzurri scored their second goal from a corner when a volley from Luca Pellegrini got turned into the net by Luca Ranieri who got played onside by Mexican defender Efrain Orona.

El Tri almost equalized in the dying moments when Diego Lainez's shot got blocked by a firm left hand from Italian custodian Alessandro Plizzari. The loose ball got stopped by an important challenge from Raoul Bellanova which prevented Roberto de la Rosa from scoring his second of the match.

Advertisement

Brazilian referee Raphael Claus sounded the whistle to bring the match to an end. Mexico held on to 56% possession of the ball while blocking seven shots to keep the Italians down to two goals. Both teams had seven shots on target, though the Italians had 25 on goal than Mexico’s twelve. 

Mexico will play Japan while Italy would take on Ecuador in their next round of matches.

Tags:
Italy Football Mexico Football Leisure Reading
Advertisement
5 of the best international rivalries
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Brazil 2-0 Mexico - Hits and flops from the game
RELATED STORY
5 FIFA World Cup stars who prematurely retired from international football 
RELATED STORY
5 most politically influenced matches in World Cup history
RELATED STORY
3 infamous controversies in the World Cup
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 10 records that might never be broken
RELATED STORY
5 famous World Cup penalty misses
RELATED STORY
5 times Football proved that it can change the world!
RELATED STORY
10 greatest national teams to win an international competition as the host nation
RELATED STORY
5 legends whose actions cost their teams the World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2019
28 May LAO SRI 05:00 PM Laos vs Sri Lanka
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FT FRO CHI
0 - 0
 Frosinone vs Chievo
FT BOL NAP
3 - 2
 Bologna vs Napoli
Today TOR LAZ 06:30 PM Torino vs Lazio
Today SAM JUV 09:30 PM Sampdoria vs Juventus
Tomorrow INT EMP 12:00 AM Internazionale vs Empoli
Tomorrow FIO GEN 12:00 AM Fiorentina vs Genoa
Tomorrow SPA MIL 12:00 AM SPAL vs Milan
Tomorrow ROM PAR 12:00 AM Roma vs Parma
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us