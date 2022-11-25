2022 FIFA World Cup: 5 best players in week 1

The first gameweek of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has drawn to a close. We've seen an exhilarating set of matchups and in true World Cup fashion, we've faced no shortage of surprises. Some big teams failed to get their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign started on a positive note.

Giants like Argentina and Germany conceded defeats against Asian opposition in the first round. Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1 while Germany were beaten by Japan by the same scoreline.

Several top players have got off to a flying start, while many others will need to pick themselves up and move on from the disappointments from week 1 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best players in week 1 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Ferran Torres (Spain)

Ferran Torres bagged a brace for Spain in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Costa Rica

Luis Enrique's rebuilding process has centered around technically proficient players. But the question on everyone's mind was where the goals were going to come from. In the absence of a prolific striker, Spain have struggled to find a consistent goalscoring outlet.

But they managed to put all such doubts to the sword by putting seven goals past a hapless Costa Rica. Torres found plenty of joy shuttling up down the wing and also managed to find the back of the net twice.

He handled the pressure well in his first outing at the World Cup and the two goals will do his confidence a world of good.

#4 Olivier Giroud (France)

France v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

France seemed rattled when Craig Goodwin fired Australia into the lead in the ninth minute of their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener. But the reigning world champions got going shortly after and ended the night with a resounding 4-1 win.

With Karim Benzema ruled out of the World Cup, Olivier Giroud had to step up and step up he did. The tall Frenchman dragged his markers, brought the other forwards into the game and was an industrious presence in France's frontline.

He scored two goals and is now level with France's all-time top scorer Thierry Henry.

#3 Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Portugal v Ghana: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Portugal's match against Ghana sprang into life in the last 25 minutes. There were five goals scored in the game but the African side failed to overcome the European giants despite giving it their all. Portugal's victory came, in no short part, thanks to Bruno Fernandes' exploits.

He started as a right winger and could not affect the game as much as he would have liked until he was moved centrally later on. But once he was controlling games from the middle of the park, Portugal became a menacing force on the counter.

Fernandes' defense splitting passes helped Portugal fetch their second and third goals of the night. The Manchester United midfielder ended the night with two assists to his name.

B/R Football @brfootball Bruno Fernandes with two assists in two minutes to turn 1-1 to 3-1 🪄 Bruno Fernandes with two assists in two minutes to turn 1-1 to 3-1 🪄 https://t.co/oK5AMFRF9k

#2 Bukayo Saka (England)

England v IR Iran: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

England thrashed Iran 6-2 in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener. Bukayo Saka stole the show for the Three Lions with a wonderful performance down the right wing. It was a performance that helped prove a point and it will be difficult for Southgate to look past Saka as the first-choice right-winger for his side.

Saka tormented the Iranian defenders with his silky dribbling skills and movement. He helped England maintain width in the final third and cut inside whenever an opportunity opened up for him. Saka's agility and balance helped him make runs on the turn and add an edge to England's attack.

His clinical finishing was also worthy of praise and Saka has now announced himself as one of the stars to watch out for at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#1 Richarlison (Brazil)

Brazil v Serbia: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Wearing Brazil's famed number 9 jersey comes with its own set of expectations and pressure. Richarlison is not the most popular footballer around and he has not exactly been a prolific goalscorer at club level. But he has plenty of quality and showcased it all in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener.

Richarlison's first goal showcased his predatory instincts inside the box, reacting faster than the Serbian defender to nudge the ball into the net after the goalkeeper had made a save from Vinicius' shot.

But it was his second goal that blew the roof off. Vinicius Junior's accurate pass from the left flank was a difficult one to control. Richarlison took the steam off it with his first touch and then adjusted his body before producing a ridiculous acrobatic finish.

It is likely to be the goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Richarlison made the most of the opportunity to start and has shown the world that he is far from being the weak link in the star-studded Brazilian side.

GOAL @goal RICHARLISON THAT WAS OUTRAGEOUS 🤯 RICHARLISON THAT WAS OUTRAGEOUS 🤯 https://t.co/kcQYUYvMDi

