2022 FIFA World Cup: Best possible starting XI for Portugal in Qatar

Many would argue that this current Portugal squad is best-equipped to win the country its first FIFA World Cup title. With veteran manager Fernando Santos at the helm of the team's football, they have quality players in every position on the football pitch. With the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo leading the team, the 2016 European champions stand a good chance of emerging as champions of the world on December 18 in Doha.

Portugal struggled in the last edition of the FIFA World Cup in Russia, losing to Uruguay in the Round of 16. Since then, they have had several talented players come through the national ranks. Santos selected 26 of the best players to represent Portugal at the Mundial in Qatar. Given the quality of these players, Portugal is expected to progress deep into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Without further ado, here is the best possible Portugal XI at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Goalkeeper- Diogo Costa

Diogo Costa, Selecao's new goalkeeping gem

FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa has emerged as a shock starter for Portugal in the months leading up to the FIFA World Cup. The shot-stopper displaced Rui Patricio and Jose Sa thanks to his superior goalkeeping abilities.

In Costa, Santos has found a modern-day goalkeeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet. Costa has excellent distribution and shot-stopping skills that have propelled him to global fame. The young goalkeeper has made only seven appearances for Selecao in his career and has managed four clean sheets.

Right-Back- Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot has been impressive for his club this season

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot, like Costa, has emerged as a key player for Selecao in recent months. His masterful displays in the Premier League have earned him a starting spot for his club and should do the same at the FIFA World Cup.

Dalot has shown himself to be good in defensive and offensive situations, making him ideal for this Portugal side. The former FC Porto man has enjoyed plenty of game time this season, making a total of 20 appearances for his club already. He has six caps for his country going into the FIFA World Cup.

Centre-Back- Ruben Dias

Dias is one of Europe's best central defenders

Manchester City ace Ruben Dias is surely one of the first names on Santos' team sheet for Portugal. He will be participating in his first FIFA World Cup and will play an important role for Selecao in the tournament.

Dias has been in the Portuguese national setup since 2018 when he was named in the squad for the World Cup. The defender has made 39 total appearances for his country and played at Euro 2020.

Centre-Back- Pepe

Pepe is one of the oldest players at the World Cup in Qatar

Pepe is a player who has seen it all in football, with the FIFA World Cup crown the only one that has evaded him. The 39-year-old veteran defender still plays at a very high level and will be one of Santos' colonels in Qatar for Portugal.

The FC Porto man is an international legend, having already made 128 appearances for his country. He has also featured in seven major tournaments and will be at his fourth FIFA World Cup. His experience and reading of the game will be of immense help to Santos' team in Qatar.

Left-Back- Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo is one of Europ's best full-backs

Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo is a tactical cheat-code at club level for Pep Guardiola. Because of his wide skillset, the defender is capable of playing on either flank excellently. In order to keep his team's attacking threat at a high level, Cancelo should be the starting left-back in Qatar.

Cancelo has the ability to produce impressive balls with either foot, and has the understanding to occupy dangerous positions on the pitch. The former Juventus man has made 37 appearances for Portugal in his career so far, but has not featured in a major tournament. Cancelo will be one of Portugal's most important players at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Defensive Midfield- Ruben Neves

Portugal has in Ruben Neves one of the fines midfielders in Europe

Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Ruben Neves is one of Europe's finest defensive midfielders. The Portugal star, still only 25, has distinguished himself with exemplary passing and shooting abilities. With his form this season, he should be a nailed-on starter for Selecao at the FIFA World Cup.

Neves represents a perfect mix between the football schools of Portugal and England, having come through the FC Porto ranks at a young age before heading to Wolves. The midfielder will be key to how manager Santos wants his team to play and is experienced at this level. He has made 32 senior appearances for his country.

Defensive-Midfield- Joao Palhinha

Palhinha, Selecao's latest Premier League star

Players in the Premier League this season have learned of the brilliant tackling of Joao Palhinha within months of his arrival in the league. The Fulham man is one of Portugal's best midfielders and his ball-winning skills are second to none.

Palhinha endeared himself to manager Santos in recent months with his performances for Sporting Lisbon, but his move to Fulham has raised his game. He is a late bloomer but will be important to his country at the FIFA World Cup. He has played 15 times for Portugal in his career.

Attacking Midfield- Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes is one of Europe's top midfielders

When he brings his A-game, very few midfielders can compare with Bruno Fernandes at present. The Manchester United midfielder is one of the first names on Santos' team sheet for Portugal due to his quality.

Bruno is a veteran of the national team, having been drafted in by Santos in 2017. He featured in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and has played 48 times for Portugal. The former Sporting CP man is one of his country's chief attacking threats and will be important in Qatar.

Right-Wing- Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva is a key player for club and country

Manchester City winger Bernardo Silva is another attacking threat for Santos' side. He is one of the first names on the team sheet for club and country, and it is easy to see why. Silva is a very gifted creative passer who can unlock the tightest of defences.

Silva's skills have been noticed by manager Santos, leading to him playing a starring role in recent years. The forward has played 72 times for Portugal with eight goals and 24 assists to his name. He also played at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Left-Wing- Rafael Leao

Rafael Leao, one of Selecao's rising stars

2021-22 Serie A MVP Rafael Leao has matured in his game over the past 18 months. The AC Milan winger has become a central figure at club level and will be looked at to recreate that form for his country.

Leao is one of the world's best wingers at the moment, and he has the ability to win games for his side on his own. He will look to be a key player for his country in Qatar. He has 11 caps to his name for Selecao and will be in his first major tournament.

Striker- Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo wil be appearing at his fifth World Cup

Arguably the greatest of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo gets one final chance to win the FIFA World Cup in his fifth try. The Manchester United ace, 37, is surely playing in his last World Cup and will be looking to leave a lasting impression.

Ronaldo has carried Portugal in recent years, leading them to glory in the UEFA Euro 2016 glory and the 2019 Nations League. The legend will look to cement his legacy in international football by winning the coveted trophy. He will play a key role for his country as captain and talisman in Qatar.

