2022 FIFA World Cup: Best XI from the group stage

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup has drawn to a close. It's been one of the most exciting and suspenseful group stages in the history of the FIFA World Cup. There was plenty of drama and last-minute twists as the World Cup lived up to its billing of being one of the biggest sporting spectacles on the planet.

In true World Cup fashion, there has been no shortage of upsets and inspirational moments. While some of the big teams have failed to make it to the knockout stages, a few other sides who weren't given much of a chance have advanced.

Some of football's biggest stars have lived upto the expectations and delivered the goods on football's biggest stage thus far. Without further ado, let's take a look at the best XI from the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Goalkeeper - Wojciech Szczesny (Poland)

Wojciech Szczesny saved two penalties and only conceded two goals against a 6.3 xG in the group stage for Poland. He looked impervious under pressure and was inarguably Poland's best player in the group stages. Szczesny also became just the fifth player to save two penalties at a single World Cup.

Right-back - Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Morocco have been one of the most impressive teams at the 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. They topped Group F, which also had Croatia, Belgium and Canada. Achraf Hakimi is one of their best players and he has done an outstanding job for them so far.

He was particularly impressive in Morocco's 2-0 win over Belgium. He had a 100% success rate at take-ons and aerial duels. He won seven of his eight duels, made six tackles and created two chances for his side. Hakimi also picked up an assist in Morocco's 2-1 win over Canada.

Centre-back - Nicolas Otamendi (Argentina)

Nicolas Otamendi has been one of Argentina's best players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Despite conceding two goals in their shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in the first game, Argentina finished as group toppers. Otamendi was brilliant in the games against Mexico and Poland and helped his side keep two clean sheets.

He ranks first among Argentinian players for duels won (22), defensive actions (18) and interceptions (7). Otamendi has also not been dribbled past so far at this World Cup.

Centre-back - Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal)

Kalidou Koulibaly has brought all his experience to the fore at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Senegal. He has done a good job at the back and also chipped in with Senegal's winner against Ecuador.

Left-back - Theo Hernandez (France)

Theo Hernandez would have wished that his first appearance at the World Cup came under better circumstances. Unfortunately for him, he came off the bench early in France's 4-1 win over Australia after his brother Lucas Hernandez was injured and had to be taken off.

Hernandez has been excellent down the left flank for France and has picked up two assists in two appearances in the competition. He is one of the best left-backs in the world and now has seven goal contributions to his name in his first nine matches for France.

Central midfielder - Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Bruno Fernandes made two appearances for Portugal in the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With his performances, he made sure Portugal qualified for the knockout stages with a game to spare. Fernandes played a direct hand in four of the five goals Portugal scored in their first two matches.

He provided two assists in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana before bagging a brace in their 2-0 win over Uruguay.

Central midfielder - Casemiro (Brazil)

Casemiro has been Brazil's best player in the group stage. The Manchester United midfield destroyer's no-nonsense approach helped Brazil keep two clean sheets in their first two games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His ability to break up play, turn over possession and also contribute with crucial goals make him one of the most impactful midfielders in Qatar.

Right-winger - Marcus Rashford (England)

Marcus Rashford is back to his best and is playing with a smile on his face and a great deal of confidence in his stride. Rashford has scored three goals in three appearances for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. What makes his numbers even more impressive is the fact that he has only started one of those games.

Rashford slotted home a brilliant free-kick to secure the lead for England in their 3-0 win against Wales. He then produced an excellent solo effort to score his second of the night and help England seal progression to the knockout stages.

Attacking midfielder - Lionel Messi (Argentina)

A missed penalty against Poland is arguably the only blemish on Lionel Messi's 2022 FIFA World Cup so far. He scored a penalty against Saudi Arabia before producing a match-winning performance in a crucial game against Mexico. Messi scored a spectacular long-range goal and produced an assist in that 2-0 win.

Messi also orchestrated play to great effect in the game against Poland and has been one of the best attackers in the tournament so far.

Left-winger - Kylian Mbappe (France)

Kylian Mbappe has scored three goals and provided one assist in three appearances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has been in sublime form and has looked unstoppable at times courtesy of his blistering pace, trickery and sharpness inside the final third.

Striker - Cody Gakpo (Netherlands)

Cody Gakpo has impressed everyone with his dynamic centre-forward play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has scored in all three group games for the Netherlands and is the breakout star of this World Cup. The 23-year-old is quick, tricky and can create chances just as well as he can dispatch them.

