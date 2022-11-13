We've been waiting for a long time but the 2022 FIFA world Cup is now only a week away. Much has happened, even in the world of football, since the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The COVID-19 break deprived us of footballing action and upon its return, players have been forced to navigate hectic schedules.

It feels like there has been no break since and footballers are heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup halfway through the 2022-23 season. Suffice to say, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is going to hit different. Assessing teams and gauging their chances is going to be a difficult ordeal given the circumstances.

But let's give it a shot anyway. Let's take a look at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Power Rankings.

#11 Senegal

Senegal v Mali: African Cup of Nations Preparation

Senegal are one of the darkhorses of the tournament. They have plenty of quality in their ranks but their chances will have a lot to do with whether or not Sadio Mane will be cleared to play. The Bayern Munich forward picked up an injury last week but Senegal have still named him in the squad.

They have quite a few familiar names on their roster like Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia and Nicolas Jackson. They've been drawn against the Netherlands, Ecuador and Qatar in Group A.

While beating the Netherlands will be a difficult task, Senegal will back themselves against Ecuador and Qatar. Could they go all the way? Unlikely. But they could have a deep run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#10 Croatia

Croatia v Scotland - UEFA Euro 2020: Group D

Croatia surprised everyone with their efficiency as they waded their way to the final of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. They have shown signs of fading since and were rather lackluster at Euro 2020 despite making it to the Round of 16 where they eventually fell to Spain.

But the Croats seem to have revived themselves and topped their UEFA Nations League that also had Denmark and France. Croatia have picked up four successive wins in their last four group stage games. Since the Euros, they've lost only one of their 11 matches.

Luka Modric is still elite and the likes of Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Mario Pasalic and Andrej Kramaric make them a formidable unit.

#9 Netherlands

Netherlands v Gibraltar - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Louis van Gaal was able to drag the Dutch side out of a lull and spur them into action in their World Cup qualifying campaign that could have easily gone south. They went undefeated in their UEFA Nations League campaign, with five wins and one draw in six matches.

They have an exciting squad. Memphis Depay has done an excellent job up front. World-class players like Virgil van Dijk and Frenkie de Jong will be crucial to their chances. They also have some exciting players like Denzel Dumfries, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo as well.

#8 Denmark

Denmark v Serbia - International Friendly

Denmark have burgeoned into one of the most exciting sides in Europe under Kasper Hjulmand. Their exhilarating run to the semifinals of Euro 2020 in the absence of Christian Eriksen showed just how efficient a unit they can be.

Eriksen is in great form now and Denmark have done pretty well in recent times. They beat France twice in the group stage of the UEFA Nations League. Drawn against France, Australia and Tunisia in Group C, Denmark are almost certain to make the knockout stages.

In addition to Eriksen, Denmark also have Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Simon Kjaer, Joakim Maehle, Yussuf Poulsen, Andreas Christensen, Mikkel Damsgaard and Martin Braithwait to rely on.

#7 Germany

Germany v England: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Germany haven't fared well in international tournaments of late and their tendency to choke at crucial times is one of the reasons why they're so low on this list. But it's worth noting that this stacked German side picked up nine wins in their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

However, Die Mannschaft had a poor outing in the UEFA Nations League, winning just one of their six group stage games. Germany don't have a proper striker to rely on but have plenty of top talent in their ranks.

Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka make for arguably the best midfield duo at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz make for an exciting attacking department as well.

#6 Spain

Switzerland v Spain - UEFA Euro 2020: Quarter-final

The transition is very much in process in Spain and the Old Guard is gradually making way for young and exciting talent. Some of Spain's youngsters like Pedri and Gavi are already wonderful footballers. La Roja are also in good form and topped their UEFA Nations League group ahead of Portugal.

They play some exciting football but are a bit blunt in attack and lack an elite marksman who can find the back of the net on a consistent basis. But what they do have is a good blend of experience and youthful vigor.

The likes of Sergio Busquets, Cesar Azpilicueta and Jordi Alba will bring a wealth of experience with them. The likes of Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, Carlos Soler, Marcos Llorente, Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and Alvaro Morata will need to provide ample support if Spain are to go all the way.

#5 Portugal

Czech Republic v Portugal: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Can Cristiano Ronaldo inspire Portugal to glory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup? On current form, it looks unlikely. But the leading goalscorer in men's international football is known for coming up clutch when his teams desperately need him to.

Portugal have a star-studded supporting cast as well. Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leao, Joao Felix, Vitinha, Ruben Neves and even Diogo Dalot are all players capable of making a difference. But Fernando Santos' side haven't been in great form of late.

Drawn against South Korea, Uruguay and Ghana, this Portuguese side are expected to progress to the knockout stages without much hassle.

#4 England

England v Germany: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

England have emerged as one of the most formidable units in Europe in recent times. Their run to the semifinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2020 underlines this notion. But they are perhaps not in the best shape ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions failed to win a single game in the UEFA Nations League group stage and have been relegated. Injuries to the likes of Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Kyle Walker are major blows as well. Harry Maguire, who played a starring role for Gareth Southgate's side at the last World Cup and the Euros is not in great form either.

However, England still pack plenty of firepower in their ranks. Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson and Bukayo Saka make for one of the most exciting attacking units at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Mason Mount, James Maddison, Jordan Henderson, Kalvin Phillips and Conor Gallagher are their midfielders. They are a pretty strong side but can Southgate get them to play some good, exciting football at the 2022 FIFA World Cup? We'll have to wait and see.

#3 France

France v Switzerland - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

The reigning world champions are yet another side that has failed to maximize their potential in recent times. A run to the Round of 16 of Euro 2020 and a third-placed finish in their UEFA Nations League group are not encouraging signs for Les Bleus ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

France will be without N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba, the famed midfield duo that played a pivotal role in their triumphant run at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Young Real Madrid midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga will take their places.

An experienced frontline that has the likes of Karim Benzema, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann gives Didier Deschamps multiple options at a tactical level. Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele are in good form and will look to wreak havoc down the flanks.

#2 Argentina

Can Lionel Messi carry his form into the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Argentina are on a 35-game unbeaten streak. If they don't lose a group stage game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, they will set a new record for the longest unbeaten run in international football. Argentina are one of the teams to beat at the tournament after winning the 2021 Copa America and beating Italy 3-0 in the Finalissima.

Lionel Messi is in peak form and will be determined to take his team all the way and win the World Cup. With an exciting young squad, Argentina will be one tough side to break down and they have plenty of firepower in their ranks as well.

In addition to Messi, La Albiceleste have a host of top quality players to rely on. Paulo Dybala, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez are all players to watch out for.

GOAL @goal Argentina's squad for the 2022 World Cup Argentina's squad for the 2022 World Cup 🇦🇷 https://t.co/cpzWtM4xjN

#1 Brazil

Brazil v Chile - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar Qualifier

Brazil are the favorites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They have been in great form heading into the tournament, losing just one of their last 29 games. Neymar is in sublime form and they have a raft of exciting attackers to count on like Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Richarlison.

Their midfield options include Casemiro, Fred, Fabinho, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta and Everton Ribeiro. They have a formidable backline that has the likes of Eder Militao, Thiago Silva and Marquinhos. Their full-back options are Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Telles and Alex Sandro.

The Selecao also have two world-class goalkeepers in Alisson Becker and Ederson Moraes. Could Brazil be crowned champions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup? We won't be surprised if they are.

