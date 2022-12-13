2022 FIFA World Cup Young Player Award: A look at 4 top candidates

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is approaching its dramatic conclusion, with the competition now in its semi-finals stage.

Besides the all-important Jules Rimet trophy, a few individual awards will be handed out to outstanding players in different categories after the competition as well.

One category that will be hotly contested is that of the Young Player of the Tournament because of the stellar performances from several young talents in Qatar.

In previous editions of the World Cup, Kylian Mbappe (2018), Paul Pogba (2014), and Thomas Muller (2010) have bagged the award.

This article will take a look at four players who could eventually win the young player award at the 2022 World Cup.

#4 Jude Bellingham - England

Bellingham stood out for England in Qatar

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is arguably one of the standout players of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar despite England's elimination in the quarter-finals. Jude Bellingham could certainly be in the mix for the Young Player award.

He played in all five of England's World Cup, registering one goal and one assist.

His overall performance for England was also exceptional, as he drew praise from football supporters across the globe. Bellingham showcased his strength, speed, technique and ball-carrying ability, especially in midfield.

#3 Joško Gvardiol - Croatia

Gvardiol has been exceptional for Croatia

The 20-year-old defender has been one of the surprise packages of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Joško Gvardiol has been an integral part of Croatia's team, who will face Argentina in the semi-finals of the competition.

The European giants boast one of the best defensive records in the competition so far, having conceded just three goals en route to the semi-finals.

Gvardiol has played every available minute for Croatia so far. He could not only be in line to be the best defender of the tournament, but also the best young player.

#2 Enzo Fernandez - Argentina

Fernandez against Poland : Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has grown into the tournament, steadily improving with each performance for Argentina.

Head coach of the side Lionel Scaloni has kept faith in the 21-year-old star, who has bossed the midfield in recent matches.

Fernandez scored his first ever goal at the FIFA World Cup during a 2-0 group stage win against Mexico. He also provided an assist against Poland and impressed against Australia and the Netherlands.

His performances at the ongoing tournament in Qatar are already attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest club clubs such as Real Madrid and Liverpool.

#1 Bukayo Saka - England

England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is another player who has a realistic shot at the Young Player award. The 21-year-old winger was a standout player in the star-studded England squad led by Gareth Southgate in Qatar.

Saka began his campaign with a brace during England's opening Group B game against Iran. He scored his third of the competition in the Round of 16 against African giants Senegal.

Despite bowing out of the competition in the quarter-finals, Saka finished the competition with the joint-most goals scored by any player aged 21 and below.

