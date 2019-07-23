2022 World Cup qualifiers: Guwahati and Kolkata set to host India's first two home matches

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 282 // 23 Jul 2019, 22:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Salt Lake Stadium hosted the final of the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup

India will be playing their first two home matches of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers in Kolkata and Guwahati respectively. Suni Chhetri and Co. have been drawn in Group 'E' alongside Oman, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and AFC Asian Cup winners Qatar.

The ‘Blue Tigers’ will kick-off their campaign against Oman at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati, on September 5. India’s record against Oman is not impressive, having lost four, drawn thrice and won on just one occasion. The last meeting between these two nations was back in December 2018, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

After a few days, India will travel to Qatar for arguably their toughest game in the qualifiers. The Gulf nation has been performing extraordinarily in the past year and have claimed their maiden AFC Asian Cup title back in January. The World Cup hosts will be eager to make use of the fixtures as a rehearsal for the main event because they have already qualified as the hosts in 2022.

India will attempt to take advantage of home conditions in their next tie against Bangladesh at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 15. In fact, the ‘Mecca of Indian Football’ will be hosting the national team after a span of 8 long years. The last time the ‘Blue Tigers’ played at the venue was back on November 16, 2011, against Malaysia in a friendly which ended in a 3-2 win for the hosts.

India will play away to Afghanistan on November 14 to complete their first four matches in the qualifiers. India are expected to perform well in the upcoming matches, even though it will take quite a monumental effort for Igot Stimac's men to finish at the top two or qualify for the next round.