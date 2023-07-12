2023 FIFA Women's World Cup: Top Asian teams to watch out for

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand for the first time in the competition's history. The tournament will kick off on 20 July when co-hosts New Zealand take on Norway at Auckland's Eden Park. It will feature for a month and the final will be played on 20 August at the Sydney Olympic Stadium.

In its ninth edition, the event will, for the first time, have a total of 32 teams across eight groups, an increase from a total of 24 teams that featured in the previous versions. The previous editions have been won by the United States (4 times), Germany (2 times) and once each by Japan and Norway.

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will feature the six teams from Asia, who have performed well in the previous editions and would definitely be we worth a watch. Below, we take a look at the best teams from the continent who are expected to make their mark at women's football's biggest stage.

#4 South Korea

South Korea Women's Football Team

South Korea, placed 17th in FIFA rankings, are one of the best up-and-coming teams in the competition. The have been clubbed alongside Colombia (25), Germany (02) and Morocco (72) in Group H. This will be their fourth FIFA World Cup appearance, with their only win in a World Cup game coming against Spain in 2015 via a 2-1 scoreline. They progressed to the round of 16 in that competition, their best finish so far in the World Cup.

The Taegeuk Ladies most recently reached the finals of AFC Women’s Asian Cup in 2022. In the Asian Games, they have received bronze medals on three different occasions - 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Englishman Colin Bell has been coach of the team since 2019 and Kim Hye-ri is the captain.

South Korean squad for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Ryu Ji-soo, Kim Jung-mi, Yoon Young-guel

Defenders: Kim Hye-ri, Lee Young-ju, Lim Seon-joo, Jang Sel-ji, Choo Hyo-joo, Hong Hye-ji, Shim Seo-yeon

Midfielders: Cho So-hyun, Lee Geum-min, Ji So-yun, Bae Ye-bin, Chun Ga-ram, Jeon Eun-ha, Kim Yun-ji

Forwards: Park Eun-sun, Choe Yu-ri, Kang Chae-rim, Moon Mi-ra, Casey Phair Yu-jin, Son Hwa-yeon

#3 China

China Women's Football Team

The Chinese women’s team have had an illustrious history in women’s football in the Asian subcontinent. They are currently ranked 14th by FIFA and third in AFC region, next only to Australia and Japan. The Chinese side will be up against Denmark (13), England (04) and Haiti (53) in Group D. They have hosted the FIFA Women’s World Cup twice: the inaugural edition in 1991 and again in 2007.

The Steel Roses have qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup in eight out of the nine editions; missing out only in 2011. Their best performance came in the 1999 version when they finished second. They had won the silver medal in 1996 summer Olympics.

In the 20th century, they continued to reign Asia after winning seven consecutive AFC Asian Cup titles between 1986 and 1999. Most recently, they won the title in 2006 and in the Indian edition of the Asian cup in 2022, bringing their tally to a total of nine trophies. Their recent performance in Asia could help them fight out against the likes of Denmark and England in the group of death of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Chinese contingent will be led by coach Shui Qingxia and captain Wang Shanshan.

Chinese squad for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Zhu Yu, Xu Huan, Pan Hongyan

Defenders: Wu Haiyan, Yao Wei, Wang Linlin, Gao Chen, Chen Qiaozhu, Li Mengwen, Dou Jiaxing

Midfielders: Zhang Rui, Yao Lingwei, Gu Yasha, Zhang Xin, Yang Lina, Wu Chengshu, Zhang Linyan, Shen Mengyu

Forwards: Wang Shanshan, Wang Shuang, Tang Jiali, Xiao Yuyi, Lou Jiahui

#2 Australia

Australia Women's Football Team

Australia, after becoming a member of the Asian Football Federation (AFC) in 2006, are the top ranked team in the confederation. They are currently ranked 10th by FIFA. The co-hosts have been places alongside Canada (07), Republic of Ireland (22) and Nigeria (40) are in Group B for the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup. This will be their eighth appearance in competition. In previous editions of the FIFA Women's World Cup, they have managed to reach the quarter-finals on three different occasions and were placed sixth in 2007.

The Matildas won the AFC Asian Cup in 2010 and finished runners-up thrice. Perhaps the most underrated team in women's football, the Aussies have failed to live upto their potential. With likes of Sam Kerr, the Chelsea star, and Arsenal FC’s Caitlin Foord, coach Tony Gustavsson would be hoping to improve their journey in the World Cup competition.

Australia squad for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Mackenzie Arnold, Teagan Micah, Lydia Williams

Defenders: Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Charlotte Grant, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne, Aivi Luik

Midfielders: Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Tameka Yallop

Forwards: Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso, Kyah Simon, Cortnee Vine

#1 Japan

Japan Women's Football Team

Japan are indisputably the strongest Asian team on paper. They have been ranked 11th in the recent FIFA rankings and are the only team from Asia to have won the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

In this year’s competition they have been grouped with Zambia (77), Costa Rica (36) and Spain (06). Japanese Women have qualified for all the nine editions of the FIFA Women's World Cup - a feat not many can brag about.

Their best result came in 2011 when they defeated the United States in penalty shootouts to lift the prestigious cup. In the following FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015, they came close to winning the competition twice but were nudged by the United States in the final. The Nadeshiko have also won the silver medal in the London Olympics in 2012 and have been crowned the AFC Women's Asian Cup champions in back-to-back versions in 2014 and 2018.

The Japanese side, under coach Ikeda Futoshi, will be led by AS Roma star Saki Kumagai. However, Tottenham Hotspur forward Mana Iwabuchi will be the key absentee from the squad.

Japan squad for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup:

Goalkeepers: Ayaka Yamashita, Chika Hirao, Momoko Tanaka

Defenders: Saki Kumagai, Shiori Miyake, Risa Shimizu, Kiko Seike, Miyabi Moriya, Moeka Minami, Rion Ishikawa, Hana Takahashi

Midfielders: Hikaru Naomoto, Yui Hasegawa, Hina Sugita, Honoka Hayashi, Fuka Nagano, Hinata Miyazawa, Jun Endo, Aoba Fujino

Forwards: Minami Tanaka, Remina Chiba, Riko Ueki, Maika Hamano

