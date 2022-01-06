21-year-old attacker snubs Arsenal switch to hold out for more 'ambitious' project: Reports

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic is reportedly set to turn down the chance to sign from Arsenal. The Serbian has become one of the hottest properties in world football recently, thanks to his consistent performances for the Serie A side.

According to Mirror, Dusan Vlahovic is set to snub interest from Arsenal and is holding out for a more 'ambitious' project. The Gunners currently sit fourth in the Premier League table and are not involved in the Champions League, Europa League or UEFA Conference League this season.

The north London club are eager to sign a top-quality striker during the January transfer window as they brace themselves for the potential exit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The former Borussia Dortmund striker has been left out of the Arsenal squad for their last six Premier League games by Mikel Arteta and was stripped of the captain's armband due to 'disciplinary issues'.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have entered the final six months of their respective contracts with Arsenal. The duo have, however, rejected the chance to extend their stay at the club. All this has prompted Arsenal to look for a new striker.

Arsenal have reportedly offered £46.5 million and Lucas Torreira to Fiorentina in exchange for Dusan Vlahovic. But the Serbian doesn't fancy joining a club who are not playing in Europe.

Dusan Vlahovic joined Fiorentina from Partizan in the summer of 2018. The striker scored just eight goals in 44 appearances in his first two seasons with the Italian club. However, he turned things around in the 2020-21 season, scoring 21 goals in 40 appearances.

The 21-year-old has grown from strength-to-strength this season. He has already scored 18 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions for the Serie A club.

Football Transfers @Transferzone00 No Dušan Vlahović for Arsenal. Agreement between both clubs is not the problem, it's the player. Arsenal are working on finding a new striker for summer 2022. #AFC



(@FabrizioRomano via No Dušan Vlahovićfor Arsenal. Agreement between both clubs is not the problem, it's the player. Arsenal are working on finding a new striker for summer 2022.via @Twitch 🚨 No Dušan Vlahović 🇷🇸 for Arsenal. Agreement between both clubs is not the problem, it's the player. Arsenal are working on finding a new striker for summer 2022.🔴 #AFC(@FabrizioRomano🌕 via @Twitch)

Arsenal could look to sign Manchester United star Anthony Martial

Villarreal CF v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Arsenal could cool their interest in Vlahovic and switch their focus to Manchester United outcast Anthony Martial. The Frenchman has made no secret of his desire to leave the Red Devils.

Martial has made just seven Premier League appearances for Manchester United this season, scoring one goal. The former AS Monaco star has reportedly grown frustrated with the lack of playing time this season.

Martial's agent Philippe Lamboley informed Sky Sports of the 26-year-old's desire to leave Manchester United in an interview with the media outlet in December.

Spanish giants Sevilla are reportedly interested in signing Anthony Martial on loan for the rest of the season as per Sky Sports, but the offer has been rejected by Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man United are asking for payment of his salary until end of the season + loan fee. Ralf Rangnick: “Anthony Martial made it very clear that he wants to leave. But it’s also a question of which kind of clubs are interested in him and the demands of the club”.Man United are asking for payment of his salary until end of the season + loan fee. Ralf Rangnick: “Anthony Martial made it very clear that he wants to leave. But it’s also a question of which kind of clubs are interested in him and the demands of the club”. 🔴 #MUFCMan United are asking for payment of his salary until end of the season + loan fee. https://t.co/rzgYhMKm9e

Also Read Article Continues below

According to Football.London, Anthony Martial could be interested in a move to Arsenal. The north London club have expressed an interest in the Frenchman in the past and could resume their pursuit of the Manchester United star during the January transfer window.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava