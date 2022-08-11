22-year-old Englishman emerges as possible target for Manchester United: Report

Norwich City’s Max Aaron has emerged as a possible target for Manchester United this summer, according to Melissa Reddy of Sky Sports (via UtdActive).

Manchester United got off to a poor start in their EPL season against Brighton. The team lacked fluidity in attack and the lack of ball progressors in midfield again came back to bite the team. The Red Devils have already added two defenders this window in the form of Tyler Malacia and Lisandro Martinez.

Still, the right-back area has also been recognized as a weakness. Aaron-Wan Bissaka was the starter for much of last season, but his lack of attacking sense and poor passing has often been criticized.

On the other hand, Diogo Dalot is not as good a defender although the Portuguese remains the first-choice for Erik ten Hag as well.

According to Reddy, United have now recognized a Championship club right-back as a potential option. Max Aarons had one goal and two assists in 37 appearances across all competitions last season and is only 22 years old.

Aarons has been a long-term target for the Red Devils but he might not necessarily be better than the current options at the club at the moment.

Manchester United should not make panic buys in the transfer market

Max Aarons has become the third surprising player that Manchester United has been linked with recently. The club reportedly also registered a bid for Bologna’s 34-year old striker Marko Arnautovic, who is not at all a long-term option.

Ten Hag recently suggested that the club wants to sign the “right players” and Frenkie de Jong is one he desperately wants for the center of his midfield. However, fans have consistently clamoured for a CDM to be signed. Scott McTominay and Fred produced a hapless display against Brighton.

The defence again looked exposed as Fred was easily dribbled past a number of times through the game. The Brazilian might have his strengths, and the same can be said about McTominay. However, neither of the two have been able to bring the defensive steel and the ball progression required of them at the club.

Another player the club has been linked to in recent days is Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot. The midfielder has fallen out of favor at the Italian club and has had plenty of issues in the past related to his attitude and his agent, who is the player’s mother.

