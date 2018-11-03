LaLiga Transfer News: £220m offer for Lionel Messi revealed, Real Madrid interested in Premier League star, and more - 3rd November 2018

Lionel Messi snubbed massive £220 million transfer offer to move to the Premier League

With the winter transfer window not too far away, clubs across Europe's leagues will look to reinforce their respective teams with new additions. The transfer mills are already churning out bucketloads of transfer rumours.

In LaLiga, Real Madrid have struggled so far this season, and face a dire necessity to bring in a new face or two in order to help revive their season and title aspirations. On the other hand, Barcelona seem to be steady at the moment, but could also look towards the market for some refurbishing.

According to reports and rumours, LaLiga could witness a number of transfer deals this winter. On that note, among the plethora of transfer rumours that have emerged over the last 24 hours, here is a look at some of the top transfer news and rumours of the day, pertaining to LaLiga:

Barcelona begin to look for long-term replacements for Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez is almost 32 years old.

Barcelona's superstar striker, Luis Suarez, is currently in his 5th season at the Catalan club and has scored 159 goals in 212 matches across all competitions for the Blaugrana. However, the Uruguayan turns 32 in January.

According to reports from Marca (via Sky Sports), Barcelona have begun to look for long-term replacements for the striker, with several young and promising strikers believed to be on their radar - players that can be brought in and groomed for the long-run.

Among Barcelona's alleged targets, are Genoa's break-out striker, Krzysztof Piatek, as well as RB Leipzig's Timo Werner. The Spanish giants are also reportedly monitoring the likes of Lille's Nicolas Pepe, Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez.

Notably, Paco Alcacer, who has set Bundesliga alight with his performances with Borussia Dortmund, has only been loaned out and could be recalled after a string of impressive performances.

