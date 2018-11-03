×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

LaLiga Transfer News: £220m offer for Lionel Messi revealed, Real Madrid interested in Premier League star, and more - 3rd November 2018  

Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Rumors
7.03K   //    03 Nov 2018, 21:52 IST

Lionel Messi snubbed massive £220 million transfer offer to move to the Premier League
Lionel Messi snubbed massive £220 million transfer offer to move to the Premier League

With the winter transfer window not too far away, clubs across Europe's leagues will look to reinforce their respective teams with new additions. The transfer mills are already churning out bucketloads of transfer rumours.

In LaLiga, Real Madrid have struggled so far this season, and face a dire necessity to bring in a new face or two in order to help revive their season and title aspirations. On the other hand, Barcelona seem to be steady at the moment, but could also look towards the market for some refurbishing.

According to reports and rumours, LaLiga could witness a number of transfer deals this winter. On that note, among the plethora of transfer rumours that have emerged over the last 24 hours, here is a look at some of the top transfer news and rumours of the day, pertaining to LaLiga:

Barcelona begin to look for long-term replacements for Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez is almost 32 years old.
Luis Suarez is almost 32 years old.

Barcelona's superstar striker, Luis Suarez, is currently in his 5th season at the Catalan club and has scored 159 goals in 212 matches across all competitions for the Blaugrana. However, the Uruguayan turns 32 in January.

According to reports from Marca (via Sky Sports), Barcelona have begun to look for long-term replacements for the striker, with several young and promising strikers believed to be on their radar - players that can be brought in and groomed for the long-run.

Among Barcelona's alleged targets, are Genoa's break-out striker, Krzysztof Piatek, as well as RB Leipzig's Timo Werner. The Spanish giants are also reportedly monitoring the likes of Lille's Nicolas Pepe, Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez.

Notably, Paco Alcacer, who has set Bundesliga alight with his performances with Borussia Dortmund, has only been loaned out and could be recalled after a string of impressive performances.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Luis Suarez Lionel Messi Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Aakanksh Sanketh
ANALYST
Top Contenders for the LaLiga Golden Boot - November 2018
RELATED STORY
Barcelona identify Luis Suarez's replacement, Real...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi may join Ronaldo in Italy soon, Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Madrid bid for Serie A star rejected, PSG prepare £100m...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or Power Ranking: November 2018
RELATED STORY
Manchester City to active Barcelona star's release...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign Real Madrid target in January, Adidas...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to swoop for Premier League midfielder,...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to bring in two new stars, Juventus rejects...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi makes surprising comment about Cristiano...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 11
FT LEG ATL
1 - 1
 Leganés vs Atlético Madrid
FT REA REA
2 - 0
 Real Madrid vs Real Valladolid
20' VAL GIR
0 - 0
 Valencia vs Girona
Tomorrow RAY BAR 01:15 AM Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona
Tomorrow EIB DEP 04:30 PM Eibar vs Deportivo Alavés
Tomorrow VIL LEV 08:45 PM Villarreal vs Levante
Tomorrow REA SEV 11:00 PM Real Sociedad vs Sevilla
Tomorrow HUE GET 11:00 PM Huesca vs Getafe
05 Nov REA CEL 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Celta Vigo
06 Nov ESP ATH 01:30 AM Espanyol vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us