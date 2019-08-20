23-player rosters announced for August 20 Leagues Cup semifinal matches in Houston and Los Angeles
The 23-man rosters for the Leagues Cup Semifinals on Tuesday, August 20 were announced today. The two semifinals, Club América vs. Tigres UANL and LA Galaxy vs. Cruz Azul in Houston and Los Angeles respectively, will decide which two clubs will move on to Las Vegas for the Leagues Cup Final to be played on September 18 and determine the first champion in the new annual competition between the two top soccer leagues in North America.
Club América vs. Tigres UANL (BBVA Stadium – Houston, TX) 8:30 p.m. ET
After defeating the Houston Dynamo on penalty kicks, Club América will face Tigres UANL at BBVA Stadium in Houston (8:30 p.m. ET). Club América’s 23-man roster, led by manager Miguel Herrera, features league MVP Guido Rodríguez and two of its newest signings, Giovani dos Santos and Guillermo Ochoa. Tigres will travel to Houston with goalscorer André-Pierre Gignac, goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman and are coached by legendary Ricardo Ferretti.
LA Galaxy vs. Cruz Azul (Dignity Health Sports Park – Carson, CA) 10:30 p.m. ET
The second semifinal of the night between the LA Galaxy and Cruz Azul at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (10:30 p.m. ET) will feature two Mexican National Team standouts, goalkeeper Jesús Corona (Cruz Azul) and midfielder Uriel Antuna (LA Galaxy). Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s squad also features Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimović and LA Galaxy’s newest signing, Argentine international Cristian Pavón.
Leagues Cup will expand from eight teams in 2019 to 16 teams in 2020 for the new annual tournament between the top two soccer leagues in North America. Leagues Cup is sanctioned by the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf). More information on Leagues Cup can be found by visiting www.LeaguesCup.com.
Leagues Cup™ 2019 Schedule & Results
(All Times Eastern) / * Subject to change
Tuesday, July 23
Chicago Fire 0, Cruz Azul 2 (game recap and highlights)
LA Galaxy 2 (3), Club Tijuana 2 (1) (game recap and highlights)
Wednesday, July 24
Houston Dynamo 1 (5), Club América 1 (6) (game recap and highlights)
Real Salt Lake 0, Tigres UANL 1 (game recap and highlights)
Tuesday, August 20
SF1: Club América vs. Tigres UANL (BBVA Stadium – Houston, TX) 8:30 p.m. TV: ESPN2, TUDN (Limited tickets here)
SF2: Cruz Azul vs. LA Galaxy (Dignity Health Sports Park – Carson, Calif.) 10:30 p.m. TV: ESPN2, TUDN (Tickets here)
Wednesday, September 18
Leagues Cup Final (Sam Boyd Stadium – Las Vegas) 10:30 p.m. (Tickets here)
Leagues Cup 23-Player Rosters
CLUB AMÉRICA
Goalkeepers
Óscar Jiménez
Luis Zamudio
Guillermo Ochoa
Defenders
Carlos Vargas
Jorge Sánchez
Bruno Valdez
Emanuel Aguilera
Paul Aguilar
Jesús Quintero
Israel García
Ramón Juárez
Midfielders
Guido Rodríguez
Andrés Ibargüen
Leonel López
Nicolás Benedetti
Sebastián Córdova
Antonio López
Fernando González
Renato Ibarra
Emilio Lara
Forwards
Roger Martínez
Giovani dos Santos
Arturo Sánchez
TIGRES UANL
Goalkeepers
Nahuel Guzmán
Eduardo Fernández
Miguel Ortega
Defenders
Carlos Salcedo
Hugo Ayala
Jorge Torres Nilo
Juanjo Purata
Jair Díaz
Luis Rodríguez
Aldo Mota
Francisco Venegas
Eduardo Tercero
Midfielders
Rafael Carioca
Lucas Zelarayán
Damián Torres
Guido Pizarro
Javier Aquino
Luis Quiñones
Jurgen Damm
Jesús Dueñas
Forwards
Eduardo Vargas
André-Pierre Gignac
Enner Valencia
LA GALAXY
Goalkeepers
David Bingham
Matthew Lampson
Éric López
Defenders
Nick Depuy
Giancarlo González
Tomas Hilliard-Arce
Diego Polenta
David Romney
Jorgen Skjelvik
Daniel Steres
Midfielders
Efraín Álvarez
Favio Álvarez
Uriel Antuna
Servando Carrasco
Joe Corona
Emil Cuello
Perry Kitchen
Kai Koreniuk
Sebastian Lletget
Chris Pontius
Forwards
Zlatan Ibrahimović
Cristian Pavón
Ethan Zubak
CRUZ AZUL
Goalkeepers
Jesús Corona
Guillermo Allison
Defenders
Josué Reyes
Julio Domínguez
Igor Lichnovsky
Adrián Aldrete
Pablo Aguilar
Juan Escobar
José Madueña
Midfielders
Guillermo Fernández
Elias Hernández
Misael Domínguez
Yoshimar Yotún
Alexis Gutiérrez
Rafael Baca
Roberto Alvarado
Orbelín Pineda
Forwards
Martín Cauteruccio
Milton Caraglio
Bryan Angulo
Edgar Méndez
Jonathan Rodríguez
Santiago Giménez