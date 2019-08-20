23-player rosters announced for August 20 Leagues Cup semifinal matches in Houston and Los Angeles

League Cup

The 23-man rosters for the Leagues Cup Semifinals on Tuesday, August 20 were announced today. The two semifinals, Club América vs. Tigres UANL and LA Galaxy vs. Cruz Azul in Houston and Los Angeles respectively, will decide which two clubs will move on to Las Vegas for the Leagues Cup Final to be played on September 18 and determine the first champion in the new annual competition between the two top soccer leagues in North America.

Tickets are available for the Semifinals by visiting the tournament's official website

The 2019 Leagues Cup Competition Guidelines can be found here.

Club América vs. Tigres UANL (BBVA Stadium – Houston, TX) 8:30 p.m. ET

After defeating the Houston Dynamo on penalty kicks, Club América will face Tigres UANL at BBVA Stadium in Houston (8:30 p.m. ET). Club América’s 23-man roster, led by manager Miguel Herrera, features league MVP Guido Rodríguez and two of its newest signings, Giovani dos Santos and Guillermo Ochoa. Tigres will travel to Houston with goalscorer André-Pierre Gignac, goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman and are coached by legendary Ricardo Ferretti.

Game Notes & rosters for Club América vs. Tigres UANL are available here.

LA Galaxy vs. Cruz Azul (Dignity Health Sports Park – Carson, CA) 10:30 p.m. ET

The second semifinal of the night between the LA Galaxy and Cruz Azul at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (10:30 p.m. ET) will feature two Mexican National Team standouts, goalkeeper Jesús Corona (Cruz Azul) and midfielder Uriel Antuna (LA Galaxy). Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s squad also features Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimović and LA Galaxy’s newest signing, Argentine international Cristian Pavón.

Game Notes & roster for LA Galaxy vs. Cruz Azul are available here.

Leagues Cup will expand from eight teams in 2019 to 16 teams in 2020 for the new annual tournament between the top two soccer leagues in North America. Leagues Cup is sanctioned by the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf). More information on Leagues Cup can be found by visiting www.LeaguesCup.com.

Leagues Cup™ 2019 Schedule & Results

(All Times Eastern) / * Subject to change

Tuesday, July 23

Chicago Fire 0, Cruz Azul 2 (game recap and highlights)

LA Galaxy 2 (3), Club Tijuana 2 (1) (game recap and highlights)

Wednesday, July 24

Houston Dynamo 1 (5), Club América 1 (6) (game recap and highlights)

Real Salt Lake 0, Tigres UANL 1 (game recap and highlights)

Tuesday, August 20

SF1: Club América vs. Tigres UANL (BBVA Stadium – Houston, TX) 8:30 p.m. TV: ESPN2, TUDN (Limited tickets here)

SF2: Cruz Azul vs. LA Galaxy (Dignity Health Sports Park – Carson, Calif.) 10:30 p.m. TV: ESPN2, TUDN (Tickets here)

Wednesday, September 18

Leagues Cup Final (Sam Boyd Stadium – Las Vegas) 10:30 p.m. (Tickets here)

Leagues Cup 23-Player Rosters

CLUB AMÉRICA

Goalkeepers

Óscar Jiménez

Luis Zamudio

Guillermo Ochoa

Defenders

Carlos Vargas

Jorge Sánchez

Bruno Valdez

Emanuel Aguilera

Paul Aguilar

Jesús Quintero

Israel García

Ramón Juárez

Midfielders

Guido Rodríguez

Andrés Ibargüen

Leonel López

Nicolás Benedetti

Sebastián Córdova

Antonio López

Fernando González

Renato Ibarra

Emilio Lara

Forwards

Roger Martínez

Giovani dos Santos

Arturo Sánchez

TIGRES UANL

Goalkeepers

Nahuel Guzmán

Eduardo Fernández

Miguel Ortega

Defenders

Carlos Salcedo

Hugo Ayala

Jorge Torres Nilo

Juanjo Purata

Jair Díaz

Luis Rodríguez

Aldo Mota

Francisco Venegas

Eduardo Tercero

Midfielders

Rafael Carioca

Lucas Zelarayán

Damián Torres

Guido Pizarro

Javier Aquino

Luis Quiñones

Jurgen Damm

Jesús Dueñas

Forwards

Eduardo Vargas

André-Pierre Gignac

Enner Valencia

LA GALAXY

Goalkeepers

David Bingham

Matthew Lampson

Éric López

Defenders

Nick Depuy

Giancarlo González

Tomas Hilliard-Arce

Diego Polenta

David Romney

Jorgen Skjelvik

Daniel Steres

Midfielders

Efraín Álvarez

Favio Álvarez

Uriel Antuna

Servando Carrasco

Joe Corona

Emil Cuello

Perry Kitchen

Kai Koreniuk

Sebastian Lletget

Chris Pontius

Forwards

Zlatan Ibrahimović

Cristian Pavón

Ethan Zubak

CRUZ AZUL

Goalkeepers

Jesús Corona

Guillermo Allison

Defenders

Josué Reyes

Julio Domínguez

Igor Lichnovsky

Adrián Aldrete

Pablo Aguilar

Juan Escobar

José Madueña

Midfielders

Guillermo Fernández

Elias Hernández

Misael Domínguez

Yoshimar Yotún

Alexis Gutiérrez

Rafael Baca

Roberto Alvarado

Orbelín Pineda

Forwards

Martín Cauteruccio

Milton Caraglio

Bryan Angulo

Edgar Méndez

Jonathan Rodríguez

Santiago Giménez