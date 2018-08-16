Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
25 Biggest Soccer Stadiums In The World

Pritam Chatterjee
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
991   //    16 Aug 2018, 10:30 IST

Let's have a look at 25 biggest soccer stadiums in the world (by capacity) and the memorable fixtures related to them. The following slideshow contains a list of soccer stadiums, arranged by the seating capacity.

Top 25 biggest soccer stadiums in the world
Top 25 biggest soccer stadiums in the world

25. Maracanã Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Capacity: 78,838

Opened: June 16, 1950

Home Team(s): Brazil National Football Team, CR Flamengo, Fluminense FC, Botafogo FR, CR Vasco da Gama

Events Hosted: 1950 and 2014 FIFA World Cups

Record Attendance: 199,854 (Brazil vs Uruguay, 16 July 1950)

Memorable Fixture(s): Germany 1-0 Argentina (2014 FIFA WC Final)

Uruguay 2-1 Brazil (1950 FIFA WC Final)

Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro
Maracanã Stadium, Rio de Janeiro
Interi
Interior view of the stadium

Maracanã stadium, formerly Estádio do Maracanã is the largest stadium in Brazil. Tournaments such as the 1989 Copa America, 2013 Confederations Cup, and the 2014 World Cup have been held here. The Maracanã also witnessed the 2016 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

24. Beijing National Stadium - Beijing, China

Capacity: 80,000

Opened: June 28, 2009

Events Hosted: 2008 Summer Olympics

Record Attendance: 89,102 (Nigeria vs Argentina, 23 August 2008)

Memorable Fixture(s): Argentina 1-0 Nigeria (2008 Olympic Final)

The Beijing National Stadium at night
The Beijing National Stadium, Beijing
Interior view of the stadium
Interior view of the stadium

Beijing National Stadium, or the 'Bird's Nest' has some interesting facts,

1) The Bird's Nest can withstand an earthquake of up to magnitude 8 on the Richter Scale.

2) At the peak of construction, there were over 9,000 workers on the project.

3) The project budget began at USD 500 million before it was drastically reduced to just under USD 300 million.

The 2008 Olympic Final match between Argentina and Nigeria is the memorable football match ever, played at the Bird's Nest. In that match, Angel Di MarÃ­a flapped his celestial wings and delivered a fatal blow to finalists Nigeria, and Argentina achieved revenge over Nigeria for their 1996 defeat as Argentina won 1-0.

23. AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas, US

Capacity: 80,000

Opened: May 27, 2009

Home Team(s): Dallas Cowboys

Events Hosted: 2009, 2011, and 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cups, 2026 FIFA World Cup

Record Attendance: 105,121 (DC vs NY Giants, 21 September 2009)

<p>Enter caption</p><p>A
AT&T Stadium, Texas
Interior view of the stadium
Interior view of the stadium

AT&T Stadium, formerly known as Cowboys Stadium, is a stadium with a retractable roof in Arlington, Texas, United States. The ground of AT&T stadium is the home ground of the Dallas Cowboys.

22. Guangdong Olympic Stadium - Guangzhou, China

Capacity: 80,012

Opened: September 22, 2001

Home Team(s): Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao FC

Memorable Fixture(s): Guangzhou Pharmaceutical 0-3 Manchester United (2007 Asian Tour Friendly)

Guangdong Olympic Stadium
Guangdong Olympic Stadium, Guangzhou
Interior view of the stadium
Interior view of the stadium

The Guangdong Olympic Centre Stadium or Aoti Main Stadium is a multi-purpose stadium in Guangzhou, China. With the seating capacity of 80,012, it is the largest stadium in China by seating capacity.

On 27 July 2007, Manchester United defeated Guangzhou Pharmaceutical FC 3-0 in the last match of their four-game Asian tour.

21. San Siro - Milan, Italy

Capacity: 80,018

Opened: September 19, 1926

Home Team(s): AC Milan, Inter Milan

Events Hosted: 1934 and 1990 FIFA World Cups, UEFA Euro 1980, 2001 and 2016 UEFA Champions League Finals

Memorable Fixture(s): AC Milan 4-0 Arsenal (2012 UEFA Champions League)

Inter Milan 0-6 AC Milan (2001 UEFA Champions League)

San Siro
San Siro, Milan
Interior of the stadium
Interior view of the stadium

San Siro or the Giuseppe Meazza is a football stadium in the San Siro district of Milan, Italy. The stadium is one of the largest stadiums in Europe and also the largest in Italy.

The most memorable match played at the stadium was between arch-rivals Inter and AC Milan, in the 2001 UEFA Champions League. Nothing can be sweeter than just thrashing bitter rivals, on a purely emotional level, to an embarrassing degree. The match technically was the only one away match on this list, AC Milan delivered the sort of beating that perhaps is seen once every couple of decades, pounding Inter 6-0.

