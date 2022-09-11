27-year-old Manchester United star still struggling with foot injury: Reports

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is reportedly still struggling with a foot injury.

The defender was not part of either of United's last two matchday squads. In fact, he last played in his team's 4-0 defeat against Brentford. The England international was replaced at half-time in that game by Tyrell Malacia.

Shaw missed the last eight United games of the 2021-22 campaign as he had to get screws removed from his leg.

The screws were implanted in a surgical procedure after he suffered a double leg break against PSV Eindhoven back in 2015.

To add to the 27-year-old's concern, England manager Gareth Southgate will soon announce the squad for the Three Lions' Nations League clashes against Germany and Italy. These will be the last games that England will play ahead of heading off to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Shaw was expected to be a part of Manchester United's squad against Real Sociedad on the Europa League's opening matchday. However, the defender reported to Erik ten Hag about his fitness issues and wasn't included in the squad.

Tyrell Malacia has capitalized on the opportunities he got in Shaw's absence and has been one of the first names on the teamsheet under Erik ten Hag. The 23-year-old was signed from Feynoord Rotterdam during the summer transfer window.

Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford can score 20 goals for Manchester United this season

Marcus Rashford has been able to reinvent himself under Erik ten Hag so far this season.

The no.10 had a rather lackluster campaign last season as he managed to score only five goals and provide two assists in 32 games for the Red Devils. However, the 24-year-old's form appears to have significantly improved this season. He has managed to score three goals and provide two assists in six games.

A source close to Ten Hag told The Sun that the Dutch manager believes Rashford is pivotal to the Manchester United's plans this season:

The manager wants Marcus to be United’s No 1 striker and lead the line up front. He believes Marcus has the ability to become one of the world’s best and wants him to express himself in matches. He is always telling him to use his pace and skills when he gets a chance. He told Marcus he will easily score 20 this season." (h/t manutdnews.com)

