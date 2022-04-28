29-year-old Manchester United star could be out for rest of the season - Reports

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire might miss the rest of the 2021-22 season, according to reports. His latest knee injury might see him ruled out for the remaining four Premier League games this campaign.

Although United head coach Ralf Rangnick said Maguire has only suffered a 'niggle', Sportsmail (reported via Daily Mail) are reporting that Maguire's 2021-22 campaign could be over.

It could come as a double blow for the England centre-back as his captaincy role has also come under the scanner at Old Trafford. Maguire has endured a torrid time as captain of Manchester United, with the latest season proving to be a personal and team disaster.

He might now be scared of losing the armband at Old Trafford ahead of the new season. Rangnick only added more salt to the wound when he was asked if he would recommend Maguire as captain to incoming head coach Erik ten Hag.

The German tactician replied:

"I strongly believe the captain should be elected by the team. In Germany, we always had a board of four or five players elected by the players. That's what I would do if I was still the manager next season, but I'm not. This is something that Erik will have to decide."

These are not comforting or reassuring words for Maguire, whose captaincy and starting berth is under threat at the club. A string of poor performances paired with some silly errors has dropped his stock in the Premier League.

Maguire was signed by Manchester United from Leicester City for £80 million in August 2019, making him the world's most expensive defender.

Manchester United looking at big changes in the summer transfer market

United have endured one of their worst campaigns in the post-Ferguson era this season. The Red Devils are out of all cup competitions and are struggling to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

They are also set to part ways with several players like Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic. They might be looking at a massive summer overhaul, as has been hinted by interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

